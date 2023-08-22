ASB: A turning point for the economy is coming

Pressure is likely to remain on households for some time yet.

Tough times are still ahead for New Zealanders this year, but there are indications that a turning point for the economy may be near, ASB says.

The bank has released its latest economic forecast.

Chief economist Nick Tuffley said, after officially entering a recession earlier in the year, the economy was likely to move in and out of growth through the rest of 2023 before momentum returned next year.

“We are seeing some bright spots, particularly in the housing market. It looks like that market is stabilising and we expect prices will start creeping back up in the coming year. So the first part of the economy to get hit hard by rising interest rates also looks like it’s the first to find a base and recover.

“The Reserve Bank will be keeping an eye on this, and all indications point to headline inflation dropping and wage growth having peaked, however it is still early days so they will be being cautious. Overall things are going in the right direction, but it’s a slow journey.”

Inflation hit 6% in June, the lowest level since 2021. But ASB still expected it to remain above 5% this year before returning to about 3% in the second half of next year.

That meant the end of the “cost of living crisis" for households was still about a year away, Tuffley said.

He said the Reserve Bank would want to be sure inflation was on track to return to its target band within that timeframe before it started to move on interest rates. Anyone with a mortgage was unlikely to feel relief for another year or so, he said.

Finance and Expenditure Committee Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr discusses risk of China downturn.

“Getting that confidence will take time, and high interest rates will be needed for a while yet to ensure inflation does indeed fall. We expect the Reserve Bank will wait until around August next year before cutting the OCR.

“Inflation is steadily coming under control. It’s a matter of time but it’s encouraging that it’s heading down. The slight caveat is that it’s partly about wage growth declining and employment being relatively flat.”

A weaker than expected rebound from lockdowns in China was having an impact on exports, Tuffley said.

“Generally, food commodity prices have been softening. Part of that has been driven by slow global growth this year and the other thing from a New Zealand perspective is that China isn’t rebounding as much as expected. They’re missing in action when it comes to dairy auctions as well which is pushing down dairy prices. So, from a farming point of view, there are a lot of challenges – weather, cost and global demand in particular.

“We’re in for a much softer season than we have just had, and the overall outcome of this year’s extreme weather events is still not clear.”

But he said those softer commodity prices could help to bring down food price increases.

ASB expected New Zealand to gain about 70,000 migrants this year.

“There has been an uptick in the number of New Zealanders moving overseas but this has been more than balanced out by a massive rise in those arriving in the country, with the new arrivals younger than leavers and likely to be adding strongly to the workforce,” Tuffley said.

“This is really helping to fill skill shortages, and because employers have choice, we’re seeing early signs that wage growth is peaking and coming down. It’s positive that despite the economy being in recession, the job market is holding up really well.”

He said it would be a slow recovery for the economy overall. “But we are definitely seeing some signs that things are turning.”

Tuffley did not expect to see a repeat of the almost-1% reduction in gross domestic product (GDP) recorded over the last six months of last year.

“That severity we wouldn’t expect over a six-month period. In our view it’s that flatlining but skipping stones kind of thing.”