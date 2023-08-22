Mortgage twice as pricey as rent, does buying still make sense?

House prices likely to rise post-election, regardless of who wins, Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod says.

People who are buying homes are committing more than twice as much of their income to their repayments as they would if they were renting, on average, new data shows.

And one economist says it raises questions about the benefits of buying.

CoreLogic has released its latest housing affordability data, which shows that the mortgage repayments on an 80% mortgage on an average-priced house as a proportion of gross annual average household income have dropped to 49%, from a peak of 53% at the end of last year.

At the same time, the percentage of household income to required to pay the average rent was 21.8%.

In Auckland, renters were paying 19% of income, and in Tauranga 29%. Those who bought a home were paying 55% of the average household income in mortgage repayments in Auckland, and 65% in Tauranga.

“Even after recent improvements, almost half a household’s income being eaten up by interest repayments is relatively unaffordable compared to long-term averages. Although lower mortgage rates seem likely over a one- to two-year horizon, we’re not expecting any relief via rate cuts in the immediate to short term,” CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said.

The share of income required to pay rent was only 1% higher than the 2004 to 2023 average. Davidson said rising incomes would have helped tenants offset growth in rent.

“The market that stands out is probably Christchurch, which has long been regarded as New Zealand’s most favourable main centre for housing affordability, both in terms of buying and renting but this no longer applies to the same extent. Indeed, it's now relatively more expensive to rent in Christchurch than Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff There are signs house prices are starting to rise again.

Christchurch had a rent-to-income ratio of 21% compared to 18% in Wellington, and required 43% of average income for mortgage repayments, compared to 42% in Wellington.

Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said the data suggested that renters needed pay rises to keep themselves on an “even keel”.

He said he hoped the past couple of years would have changed people's perception that house prices would always go up.

He said, looking at the data on the proportion of income required for rent compared to a mortgage, “part of you thinks why does anyone buy?”

Their data showed that it had consistently been more expensive to pay a mortgage, over time. Fifteen years ago, renters were paying 20.4% of household income, compared to 45.3% for mortgage repayments. Ten years ago, it was 20.3% compared to 31%. Five years ago, it was 21.6% compared to 38.5%.

“There are a lot of reasons that people choose to or have to rent or buy,” Olsen said.

“Part of it is around life stage, when you're renting you might be students, younger, when you’re not able to afford as much you may be having to have effectively more earners in the same house but over time people want the stability and security that a home might provide.

“But when you eyeball those long-term average figures, you think do I want to pay 38% of my average income to repay a mortgage, or 21% for pay rent? It highlights the idea that is sometimes pushed forward that you must buy isn’t as strong as it's made out to be.”

He said if someone renting could save 17% of their income – the long-term average difference between the two costs – they could be in a good position. “There are options, that's the broader point.”

Davidson said the prospect of house prices starting to rise again would add strain on new buyers until interest rates came down.

Kiwibank economists had previously thought this could happen in February but had now pushed that out to May. Others expect it to come later.

ASB senior economist Chris Ternnent-Brown said while the latest monetary policy statement from the Reserve Bank confirmed the hurdle for more rate rises was high, there was volatility in wholesale markets that was putting upward pressure on rates.

Properties across the country are now valued at 7.2 times the average household income, down from 7.8 six months ago and the peak of 8.8, but higher than the long-term average of 6.1. Tauranga was the least affordable with a ratio of 9.5, followed by Auckland, Dunedin and Hamilton.

Wellington was at 6.1.

Across the country, it would take 9.6 years to save a house deposit, using the average household income data and assuming a saving rate of 15% of that. In Auckland, it would take 10.7 years and, in Tauranga, 12.6

Davidson said the lack of affordability was likely to limit how far prices could rise in the medium term.

“But any growth in house prices, even if modest, will put upwards pressure on many of these measures which will see housing affordability remain a critical issue for NZ in the coming years, even if incomes continue to rise and mortgage rates slowly fall in the longer term,” Davidson said.