Susan Edmunds: What bad money advice won't go away?

New Zealanders’ financial knowledge – or lack of it – has been on the agenda over recent days since Labour said it would introduce compulsory financial literacy lessons for school children.

National said it also supported the idea.

But how much financial knowledge are we really missing?

We asked experts what bad advice, dodgy tips or worrying myths they have seen.

Shifting your KiwiSaver or other investments when trouble hits

Switching your money into a more conservative investment fund when markets get wobbly can be a quick way to ensure you lose a lot of money.

This was seen in 2020, when a lot of people shifted their KiwiSaver when the arrival of Covid-19 sent share prices falling.

Conservative funds are generally less volatile because they do not invest in as many things like shares.

But because of that, they also tend to miss out on the market recovery when it comes.

Someone who sells out of a growth fund to move when it falls in value locks in the loss and then does not get a chance to ride the market back up again.

Investment adviser Simon Stredder of Wealth & Co said this could be a “wealth-destroying decision”.

Don’t buy takeaway coffee if you want to own a house

People who are saving for a big goal are often told that they need to trim out all the luxuries from their spending.

But the problem is that saving a house deposit, for example, takes so long – about 10 years according to CoreLogic data – that it can be unsustainable to live on a bare-bones budget that long.

Stuff It can take a really long time to save a house deposit.

And if you’re having one $5.50 coffee every single day, that’s $2000 a year – so you’d have to stop coffees for 50 years to save $100,000 for a deposit. (Not including any returns that you might make from investing the money along the way.)

Better advice is to design a budget that allows you to save but also allows a bit of spending to keep you sane and on track.

Don’t invest in the sharemarket, you lose money

Some New Zealanders are still burnt by the 1980s market crash – even if they didn’t actually live through it.

David Boyle, former manager of investor education at the Retirement Commission, said he had heard people say that investing in shares was too risky.

“Of course that could be true if you just bought one company share but that’s like gambling right. I have also heard people saying don’t put your money into KiwiSaver… especially in the early days.

“In all cases most bad advice is generally from the uninformed or where they may have had a terribly negative experience and think that’s the reality for all types of that investment.”

You can never lose money in property

The last couple of years should have proved to anyone who was unsure that it is definitely possible to lose money in property – particularly if you buy and sell within a short timeframe.

But Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said a lot of people were still of the mindset that there was no way house prices can or should fall, or fall for long. “And not be in this rocket ship upwards trajectory. It’s healthy that we highlight that different asset classes shouldn’t be always expected to go up without anything pushing them that way.

“For a lot of people that depends on what they might be thinking of buying for. If you’re thinking of buying a house to live in you don’t really care about the value. It would certainly be nice if it was higher, when you come to sell you might want it to be higher. But if you just want a roof over you head it doesn’t matter as much as if you’re investing in it. We know a lot of people have been investing for capital gains rather than the cashflow element.”

Emergency fund above all else

It is generally a good idea to have some money available to you so that you don’t have to go into credit card debt to pay for unexpected expenses, such as a car repair or surprise dentist bill.

But Nadine Higgins, a financial adviser at EnableMe, said people did not need to have this as cash in a savings account if they had a mortgage they were trying to pay off.

“With interest rates as high as they are, that’s completely inefficient. As long as your buffer is able to be accessed at a moment’s notice, then it’s worth utilising that money – and offsetting your mortgage interest is about the only tax-free, fee-free, risk-free return I can think of.”