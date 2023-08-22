Here's how your home could be taxed even if you're not an investor

The Government announced in March it was extending the bright-line test, reducing tax deductions on property investments, and would step up investment in communal infrastructure to support housing developments.

Inland Revenue is consulting on an interpretation of the bright-line test that could mean people are taxed on the sale of their family home, even if they do not own any other property.

The bright-line test is a rule that dictates which properties’ capital gains are subject to tax when they are sold.

Depending on when a property was bought and whether it is a new build or existing home, it can be subject to tax when it is sold for up to 10 years.

The tax is applied at the owner’s income tax rate, so some profits are taxed at 39%, if it pushes their total income for the year to more than $180,000.

Inland Revenue consulted on its interpretation of the main home exclusion of the bright-line test earlier in the year.

The main home exclusion allows people to skip the tax on the property they live in. But it cannot be relied upon fully if someone is away from the property for more than 12 months. In those cases, the tax would be applied according to how much the property had been used by the owner.

But some aspects of the Inland Revenue’s interpretation are raising eyebrows.

It said, in some circumstances, even when a person did not own another home, and their partner and children still lived in their property, they could be taxed if it was sold.

It used the example of “Rebecca and Luke”, who co-owned a three-bedroom apartment in Auckland, bought on April 10, 2021.

When Rebecca went on secondment to the Middle East for two years, Luke stayed behind to look after their secondary aged children.

Inland Revenue said if they were to sell the apartment, Luke could rely on the main home exclusion so would not have to pay tax on his half-share of the profit.

But because Rebecca was gone for two years she could not rely on the exclusion but would be allowed an adjustment of her tax bill for the periods where she used the apartment as a residence.

Deloitte tax partner Robyn Walker said that outcome did not seem fair.

“Deloitte submitted to that effect. One of the concerns we had about the outcome was to contrast the conclusion in this example to how Rebecca would be treated for tax residency purposes.

“They are completely different tests, but when looking at tax residency of Rebecca, Inland Revenue would hold the view that her home and family in New Zealand would mean that she would continue to be tax resident here despite spending considerable time outside New Zealand. Despite this, the house in New Zealand won’t be viewed as her home for the bright-line test.”

Taxpayers Union campaigns manager Callum Purves said the bright-line test was a slippery slope.

“Although the test originally only applied to investment properties sold within two years of being purchased, the National Party opened the back door for a capital gains tax.

“As many warned at the time, the IRD’s reinterpretation of Labour’s 2021 amendment to the test now means that working Kiwi families can be taxed on the value of their family home. Even if you only own one house, and even if your partner or kids are still living at home, if you spend a few months away the IRD is now bending logic to call you a property speculator to wring as much tax out of you as possible.”

A spokesperson for Inland Revenue said it had nearly finished its review of the submissions received and expected to publish its interpretation in a couple of weeks.