By negotiation: How to know what to offer for your next house

Valocity has found the percentage of newly-purchased investment properties that are cashflow negative has jumped from 10% in 2021, to over 90% today.

If you feel as though you’re seeing fewer properties for sale with an asking price, you’re not wrong.

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said changes in the New Zealand property market over the past two years had been reflected in the ways that people were choosing to sell properties.

In July 2021, as the market was heading towards its peak, just 34% of properties were listed with an asking price. Another 22% were going to auction and 37% were “price by negotiation”.

But as the market cooled, asking prices became a lot more common. By July 2022, 49% of properties were listed with an asking price and just 4% were going to auction.

But that has started to change again. This July, 45% had an asking price, 7% were going to auction and 43% were price by negotiation.

“In a cool market, when demand is low and supply is high, we see vendors opting for price-transparent methods of sale like inquiries over or asking price,” he said.

“In a hot market, when demand is high and supply is low, we tend to see vendors move towards less price-transparent selling methods like auctions and tenders.”

In April this year, when Trade Me recorded the largest annual percentage decrease in average asking price on record, 53% of properties for sale were using transparent price methods like asking price or inquiries over a certain amount.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff There has been a change in the way properties are marketed for sale.

“In July, 49% of properties for sale on Trade Me were transparent about the price a vendor was wanting and we noticed an uptick in the number of auctions and tenders. Between June and July this year we saw a small but noticeable shift in the number of vendors choosing less price-transparent methods of sale,” Lloyd said.

But how can buyers know what to offer, when a price is not listed?

Kelvin Davidson, chief property economist at CoreLogic said they would need to collect as much relevant information as possible.

“Get lists of recent sales, talk to agents and of course there are online estimates of value. But as the old adage goes, ultimately it’s only worth what someone is willing to pay.”

Ed McKnight, economist at Opes Partners, said people should find out what similar properties had sold for in the same location. “Real estate agents pay a lot of money to get access to this information.”

But he said anyone could look at sites such as Homes.co.nz.

“Compare the sale price to RV – see if it’s higher or lower. And then get an idea about what the property you are looking at is worth. This is exactly what a real estate agent does with a vendor. They say ‘well 123 Smith St down the road sold for X, Y, Z’. This is how buyers can use the exact same information to bargain with the real estate agent and come in informed.”