ANZ raises home loan, term deposit rates: 'Risk growing rates peak higher'

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

ANZ is increasing a number of its interest rates, and cutting one.

The bank said on Tuesday that it was increasing term deposit rates and a number of home loan interest rates.

Two-year, three-year, four-year and five-year standard home loan rates will increase by 20 basis points, taking the two-year rate to 7.59% and the five-year rate to 7.09%.

Special rates between one year and three years also increased – the two- and three-year specials also by 20 basis points. The two-year special rate is now 6.99%. The one-year special lifted by six bazsis points to 7.25%.

ANZ’s six-month home loan interest rate is being cut by 10 basis points, to 7.09% on special or 7.69% standard.

It has also increased term deposit rates for terms between 180 days and two years, by five basis points for the shortest term through to 30 basis points for 18 months. It now pays 6% a year to depositors with an 18-month term deposit.

An ANZ spokesperson said it was the first major bank to offer a rate of 6% for term deposits on the 18-month term. It last offered that rate in November 2008.

“When reviewing interest rates we consider a range of factors, including the impact on customers, the underlying cost of funds – including wholesale rate movements - and competitor activity.”

Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said the increase in home loan rates on the longer terms was driven by increases in government bonds in the last couple of weeks.

Getty Images ANZ has tweaked a number of interest rates.

“The 10-year NZ Bond rate has increased 46 basis points since the start of August. International longer-term rates have been rising too, driven by a view emerging that central bank rates will need to stay higher for longer.

“Higher US bond issuance has also pushed up bond yields internationally. Continued stronger-than-expected economic trends both here and overseas has fuelled expectations that global central banks won’t be able to relax as quickly as hoped, and that’s been raising longer-term borrowing costs.

“The increases announced here do appear to be driven by a continued rise in the cost of international borrowing, and also reinforce the view signalled by the Reserve Bank last week that there is a risk that rates needs to go higher, and certainly that rates look likely to need to stay higher for longer.

“More generally, the continued pressures on global interest rates show there’s a rising risk that interest rates might still have a bit more to go before they reach a peak – and that this risk is higher than we’d seen previously.”