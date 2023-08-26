Ask Susan: What home loan rate should I choose?

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

Susan Edmunds is Stuff's Money Editor. Send your questions to susan.edmunds@stuff.co.nz

I’m refixing my home loan and I have no idea what to do. For a while it sounded like interest rates were going to come down next year, now maybe it’s a bit further away. What do I do?

It is hard to pick the right interest rate – too short and you could find you come up to refix when interest rates are still high, too long and you could watch them fall while you’re stuck on a higher rate.

For people who are refixing from Covid lows, it’s a big jump, so it’s understandable that you don’t want to pay any more than you really have to.

There are a few things to think about here. The Reserve Bank made it clear that it thinks interest rates are staying at least where they are for a while yet. Most economists think they’re at or nearly at as high as they are going to go, but if there’s unexpected strength in the economy (or if house prices increase faster than currently predicted) there could be one more OCR hike to come.

For me, I’ve decided the only way is to pick a rate that we can cope with and then try to forget about it until it comes up for refixing. Someone once said to me that it’s the rate you pay your mortgage off at that matters rather than the interest rate – if you can pay it off faster that will make a bigger difference than what you gain by choosing one rate instead of the other.

Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, said he recommended splitting a home loan so it did not all come to the end of its fixed term at once.

“I personally had a small portion on my loan roll off this year and I fixed it for one year. Because I’m expecting interest rates to fall next year.”

Sometimes you can negotiate a better rate than the advertised ones, if you talk to your bank or mortgage adviser. It’s also important to consider your own circumstances. If your budget is really tight and you couldn’t cope with anything at all higher than what is currently on offer, you might want the security of a longer term. Otherwise, you might be willing to take a risk in the hope of relief not too far down the track.

My income protection insurance is becoming more expensive at the moment and I’m wondering whether I really need it, if ACC would help me if I was off work?

There are two parts to this question. I’ll address the second one first.

If you’re off work due to an accident, it’s likely that ACC would cover 80% of your income. But it won’t help at all if you’re off work due to sickness. In those situations, you’re often on your own – you usually won’t qualify for a sickness benefit if your partner is in work. That is something that surprises a lot of people.

In relation to the cost of your insurance going up, there are a few things you can do. You could increase the “standdown” period – that’s the amount of time you are willing to wait before your income protection insurance starts to pay out. You could reduce the length of time it would pay out for – maybe a couple of years rather than until you’re 65. It is probably a good idea to have a chat to an insurance adviser who can help you work through the options to determine what might work for you.