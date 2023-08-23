Investors who take buy-out offers won't pay tax on capital gains

Owners of cyclone and flood-damaged properties who take voluntary buy-out offers will not have to pay tax on any gains they make out of the process.

Revenue Minister Barbara Edmonds said the bright-line test would not be triggered when government or councils bought out damaged properties in Auckland, Hawke’s Bay, Tairawhiti, and other regions affected by severe weather events.

Normally, the bright-line test would apply tax to gains made on many investment properties, depending on when they were purchased and how long they had been held for.

But Edmonds said that was not appropriate in this case.

“The Government is clear that it isn’t appropriate to apply the bright-line test to these property sales because the impact of weather events gave the property owner little option other than to sell to the local authority.

“We have a precedent for these changes. Amendments have been largely modelled on homes that were similarly damaged by the Canterbury earthquakes.

1 NEWS The Government will work with councils to make voluntary buyout offers to homeowners of property in designated Category 3 areas, Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson said, at a June 1 press conference.

“Officials from Inland Revenue and the Cyclone Recovery Unit have been working on a fix since the Government and local authorities announced they would jointly fund the voluntary buyouts.”

She said the legislation would be amended.

“It would be unfair for property owners to be taxed under these tests on compensation payments.”

Officials have advised it is difficult to assess the number of property owners potentially affected by the bright-line test in this way, but estimate it could be a few dozen cases.

“This could be seen in the example of a property owner who has a rental home they have owned for less than 10 years,” Edmonds said.

Homes hit by flooding during Cyclone Gabrielle or the Auckland Anniversary floods have been categorised as either category one (still safe to live in), category two (can be lived in, providing flood mitigation work is done), or category three (too dangerous to live in).

About 700 homes have been designated category three, with around 400 of them in Auckland.