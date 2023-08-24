Plan to avoid real estate commission sparks ire

A property coach who attracted backlash for describing how he was going to avoid paying commission on a real estate deal, says he has stepped away from the purchase.

Steve Goodey posted a video on social media this week in which he said he would use an “excluded purchaser” clause to his benefit, and that of the vendor of the property.

He was interested in buying it, but the vendor wanted to see what the market would pay.

Goodey suggested the vendor sign an agreement with a salesperson to take the property to tender, with the condition that if he was the eventual purchaser, no commission would be paid because he was already interested in the property.

The vendor could then tell him the best offer received via tender and he could potentially match it.

“They really wanted to test the market and put it out there... and have the fair market come up with a number on it. But they still wanted me to make an offer. I said why don’y we have a situation where you get all the offers in at tender, and then you offer it to me and I can buy it at a price equal to whatever the best offer you get at tender is.

“If they offer it to me at a number I’m happy to buy it at, I can trigger the excluded buyer thing and bypass the agent, save the vendor some money.”

He estimated it might save the vendor $20,000 in commission.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Steve Goodey says he doesn’t want to ruffle feathers.

“It works for everyone except the agent, who does a lot of work and possibly might not get a [commission].”

Commenters on his video said he was wasting the time of other potential buyers and the salesperson.

Martin Dunn, managing director of Real Estate Together, was unimpressed.

“Goodey should change his title from ‘property coach’ to ‘property crook’.

“I must mix in the wrong circles because I have never heard of this - but wouldn’t give a moment’s thought to market a property where there is an existing buyer excluded who is then, obviously, coerced to act because of my efforts and engagement.”

He said it was a concern for other tenderers who were doing due diligence in good faith, paying for valuations and organising funding “all to no avail because of a preset trap”.

Goodey said he had not heard from the agency involved. “Everything in the video is purely speculative... if they had come to me and told me exactly what the number was on all the tenders and the conditions, how many there were and when, that’s a [Real Estate Authority] issue for the agent, but that did not happen.

“Whether the vendor wants to disclose information the vendor has is a different story.”

But he said he had stepped away from the deal, anyway.

“There are offers in place that exceed what I would have paid for it so I’ve entirely pulled out. I don’t want to ruffle feathers.”

He said he did not want to “screw over” any real estate salespeople. “I have to operate in this marketplace. But there are clauses in every auction document that the vendor can, at their sole discretion, pull the auction and sell to anyone they want at any stage without giving any notice until the point the hammer drops. How’s this any different?”