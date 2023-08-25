Body corp claimed $95k from insurer, received $15k

Bank, insurer, lender, broker or adviser done you wrong? Complain to one of the four official financial services complaints services. First published in 2019.

A body corporate that submitted an insurance claim for almost $100,000 due to water damage, but was paid out only $15,000, has lost its fight to be given more.

Financial Services complaints (FSCL), an ombudsman service for financial service providers, was told that the body corporate manager noticed a leak in the basement of the property in 2021 and arranged for a plumber to find out where it was coming from.

No internal leak was found so in February 2022, a water care specialist was asked for help. They too could not find the source of the issue.

The body corporate tried to solve the problem by putting up retaining walls. As the site was being prepared, it was discovered a water line had a broken valve which was causing the leak. This was repaired and the basement dried out.

The body corporate submitted a claim of $95,528.54 under its material damage policy for the cost of groundwork repairs, electrical damage, plumbers’ fees, drainage costs, the interior wall and door damage and project management fees.

The insurer assessed the property and found rooms covered in silt and groundwater, swollen doors and skirting boards, mould leading to peeling wallpaper and the erosion of an earth cable.

FSCL said the insurer initially declined the claim because the waterline was outside the property and the gradual damage clause of the policy only applied to internal leaks.

Stuff/Stuff Often, insurers will not pay for damage that has happened over time.

After discussion, the insurer accepted the claim under the body corporate’s policy’s gradual damage extension and paid out the maximum $10,000 plus $5000 based on a “trace and access clause”.

The body corporate asked the insurer to reconsider because it said the valve breaking was a single event, and the $10,000 limit should not apply.

But the insurer maintained its view that the damage fell within the gradual damage extension so the body corp complained to FSCL.

FSCL reviewed the case.

It found the policy referred to gradual damage, mildew, mould and rot as being covered by the gradual damage extension.

“We decided that the peeling wallpaper and the need to redecorate the basement as a result of mould - caused by ongoing presence of moisture - fell under the gradual damage extension. It was also our view that the swelling of the doors and skirting boards was a result of exposure to water which also appeared to fall under the definition of gradual damage.”

The insurer had been correct in how it assessed the claim, FSCL said.

A spokesperson for the Insurance Council said insurance was there for sudden and unexpected events.

“Clearly, anything that happens gradually doesn’t fall under that description which is why policies typically have specific wording around gradual damage. Therefore, the best thing to do to understand this is to read the policy wording. Policy wordings are typically available on insurers websites so you can get a feel for their scope and how they vary between providers.”

FSCL chief executive Susan Taylor said there was often confusion around the concept of gradual damage.

“They don’t necessarily understand the difference between sudden and gradual damage, which is deterioration that happens over time and is generally not covered by insurance. Usually there is a policy exclusion for gradual damage. Occasionally, as in this case, there will be limited cover.”