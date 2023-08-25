Court of Appeal rules against owner of home 'sold for less than market value'

A man whose house was sold in a mortgagee sale for less than market value has lost his appeal over how the process was conducted.

Wenyue He took his case against the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) to the Court of Appeal, arguing he had counterclaims against the bank that should have gone to trial.

BNZ loaned He $3.21 million, secured over a property he owned at 8 Ngapipi Road, Orakei, in Auckland.

After the loans were advanced to He, the property was transferred from his sole ownership into co-ownership with Bella Trustee. A year later, Bella was removed from the Companies Register.

Two loans were repaid in full or part in September 2015 but He started to default on remaining lending in 2018.

BNZ issued a default notice in March 2019 under s 119 of the Property Law Act. The mortgagee sale relied on this notice.

The value of the property at a forced sale was assessed by a valuer at $2.1m.

Tenders were received on the property, the highest of which was $1.915 million. It was eventually sold for $2.01m, on August 7 that year.

BNZ allocated the proceeds of the sale according to He’s debts and calculated it was owed $493,729.73. A summary judgment from the High Court ruled He should pay that amount plus interest and costs.

But He argued that BNZ did not serve the notice properly and failed to use the required efforts to sell the house.

It did not obtain access to the property from its tenants, nor did it have vacant possession for the sale. He said this meant it was sold for less than it might have been.

The Court of Appeal agreed with the earlier judgment that this notice had been properly served.

It noted that BNZ had a duty of reasonable care to obtain the best price reasonably obtainable at the time of sale.

Barfoot & Thompson recommended a four-week marketing and tender sale process. The tenants were told of the sale process and asked to allow reasonable access.

STUFF The risk and reward of buying through a mortgagee sale. Video first published in 2018.

When the agency provided a marketing proposal on June 5, 2019, it noted the tenants were unwilling to allow access without the property manager’s consent.

Between June 25 and July 2, Barfoot & Thompson tried to contact the tenants without success. Between July 3 and July 10, the property manager did not respond to messages requesting access.

Between July 11 and July 17, Barfoot & Thompson contacted the tenants, who agreed to allow them through the property later in the week but this did not happen.

There was no access available to potential purchasers over the four-week marketing period.

The earlier summary judgment accepted that BNZ did not obtain the fair market value of the property, but that was not what the law required.

The Court of Appeal said it did not accept that a lack of access to the property in itself would be a breach of the duty of reasonable care.

“There was no obligation on BNZ to utilise its powers under the mortgage to gain possession of the property prior to any marketing and tender sale process.

“Counsel for He was critical of the reasons advanced by BNZ for not exercising its powers to gain possession of the property, but we accept that there would have been some further delay and costs. Nor should BNZ be required to offer a financial inducement to the tenants which counsel for He suggested could have been one way to secure access.”

They said He could not complain about how well BNZ had sought access when he had failed to engage with requests for help.

“The final sale price was not unreasonable. It can be reconciled with the initial valuation BNZ received from Opteon of the minimum recommended selling price at $2.1 million on a forced sale basis.”

The Banking Ombudsman said the bank was obliged to take reasonable care to get the best price reasonably obtainable.

But her office said it would usually conclude the bank had done this if it obtained a registered valuation, appointed a real estate agent to market a property for four weeks and properly considered any offers.

"The bank does not have to wait for the best time to sell the property or improve the property before mortgagee sale. A mortgagee sale for a price less than the current market value usually does not in itself establish a breach of the bank’s obligation.”