The forgotten singles: Where’s the support for those living solo?

People living alone often have the same costs as a couple might, but have to cover them alone, Pauline says.

Pauline says, as a single person, she feels forgotten about.

“You hear about everything the Government is doing for families, children, the elderly, students,” the Christchurch woman, whom Stuff has agreed not to name because of her employment situation, said.

“I don’t begrudge them at all, I’m very happy to see these things and the benefits and help they get, that’s great. But you kind of feel like you’re the one being left out all the time... everything seems to be geared towards everyone else, except single people.”

She said she was on a moderate income of about $75,000 – earning too much to qualify for assistance but not enough to be comfortable.

“When you’ve only got one income coming in, it means forking out so much more of one salary. When others have two salaries, or they've got some form of benefit or some form of financial assistance coming in... when it comes to things like being able to have income protection insurance, medical insurance, there’s no chance you can do that on one income.

“Rates, insurance, internet, Sky, you’re doing all that on one income whereas a couple will have two incomes to pay all those bills. Things like even if you go on holiday, you can’t share the cost of a hotel room, you're paying for that all yourself. You’ve got to provide everything for your house, all the furniture, the whole works on one income.”

She said she felt sympathy for families who were finding it hard to heat their homes.

“I sure as hell can’t afford to have a heat pump on. I’d have to stop and think ‘what will I sacrifice to stay warm’. The easiest way for me is that I will stick my electric blanket on for a while and head off to bed early in winter and read a book because it’s the warmest place to be.”

She said she expected to be working until she was 75 because she had a mortgage to pay off.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Kiwis share how they're making money stretch further in the midst of a cost of living crisis. (Video first published September 2022).

“I’m not usually one to grumble without an answer but I’m a bit stumped on this. I like to hear ‘right, we’re going to do this to help this person’, and I wouldn’t take away from any of them but when you totally get forgotten, it’s quite tiring really.”

Retirement Commission data showed that 48% of women aged 65-plus living alone said they were either “sinking badly”, “sinking a bit” or “just treading water” when it came to their financial situations, compared to 38% of women living with a partner.

For men, it was 54% of those living alone, versus 43% with a partner.

“Significant differences are apparent between single men and men living with a spouse, and between single women and women living with a spouse, but not between single men and women, or between couple men and women. That is, it’s not a gender thing, but rather the living alone bit,” a spokesperson said.

People living alone were also more than twice as likely to say they were embarrassed by their finances and felt stressed. Almost twice as many said they missed out on social activities that were important to them.

NZ Council of Trade Unions economist Craig Renney said Pauline’s concerns were fair.

“We have, not unreasonably, put a lot of weight recently on increasing benefits and support for families with children. The reason for that is straightforward, we had a child poverty target... if you had any spare money it went into alleviating that.”

He said a side effect was that for everyone else, the support available had remained largely static.

For single people who relied on main benefits, the focus needed to be on increasing those to a level where they could live with dignity, he said. The second part would take the form of in-work tax credits and benefits.

That needed to happen in a way that was not just subsidising employers who were not paying enough, he said.

Increases in things such as accommodation supplements could also lead to situations where rents lifted in response so no one was better off, and those who did not qualify were left in a poorer position.

“The best thing we can do is make sure there’s lots of work and it’s well paid and people have as much ability to access as much of it as humanly possible.”

Things such as making public transport more affordable and available could also help, he said.

“There are things we can do like making sure we are building enough houses so that rents don’t skyrocket out of control. These are long-term inflation solutions, and we can keep making sure that the minimum wage is rising at a rate that protects people’s real incomes and ideally pays them a living wage.”

Susan St John, a founding member of the Child Poverty Action Group and an associate professor at the University of Auckland, said single people could sometimes access an accomodation supplement to help them with their costs. The amount that is available depends on someone's income, area and housing costs.

People who were receiving support such as Working For Families were getting it to cover the costs of children, which people without children did not have, she said.