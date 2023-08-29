Susan Edmunds: What's normal for home loan interest rates, anyway?

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

For every recent home-buyer who’s complained about a jump in their interest rate, it seems there’s someone ready to point out how much worse borrowers had it in the past.

Remember the 1980s, when rates hit 20%? Or the late 2000s when they knocked over 10%, pre-global financial crisis?

So, what’s really average, where are we now, and what might we expect from here?

What’s average?

The Reserve Bank tracks the average rate taken out by borrowers over time. It shows that between the 2008 jump and the 2020 fall, fixed standard home loan rates were around 5% to 6%.

For special rates, the two-year average rate was below 5% from 2017 until mid-2022.

Chris Tennent-Brown, senior economist at ANZ, said 6% for one- and two-year rates was about average for one- and two-year terms, and slightly higher would be normal for floating and longer-term rates.

The situation at present where longer-term fixes are cheaper than shorter-term ones is relatively unusual, and indicates that markets are pricing in some cuts before the end of those long-term fixes.

Brad Olsen, chief executive at Infometrics, said the average one-year fixed rate since 2000 was 6.02%, ranging from a low of 2.2% in June 2021 to a high of 9.9% in March 2008.

“Between 2001 and 2004, one-year mortgage rates were in the 6% to 7% area, before shifting to above 8% until the GFC.

“At that point, they fell back to around 6% and were at around 5% to 6% until 2015 or so, when they started to steadily decline to around 3% just before Covid-19. They then fell into the low-2% area through 2021, before tightening by the Reserve Bank has pushed them up to, and then above, 6% in recent times.

“Current interest rates are now above average, and that makes sense given that the Reserve Bank is trying to tighten interest rates and restrain the economy – interest rates of around 6% would be closer to balanced – not too fast, not too slow, but the Reserve Bank needs to be above that point at present to bring economic pressures, and inflation, down.”

But Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, said the issue was where rates had come from.

“People made decisions based on 2.5% or 3% rates, which everyone at the time was saying were very low. But people made decisions on the borrowing rates that they faced at the time. Now they are rolling off on to much higher rates. If you had an $800,000 mortgage, at one stage you were paying $20,000 a year, now you’re paying $50,000-plus.

“We had test rates at the time of 6.5%, now here we are above that.”

The Reserve Bank has left the official cash rate unchanged at 5.5% but has forecast it will remain at that level for longer than it had previously forecast.

What will be average in the future?

Tennent-Brown said he expected to see a lower official cash rate eventually. “Once the inflation problem hopefully gets put back in the box.”

He said, taking into account things like the cash rate, bank margins returning to normal and overall funding costs, rates should end up back where the average had been.

“Somewhere between high-5% for some of the popular short-term rates and 6.5% or 7% for things like the variable or long-term rates when we eventually get that Nike tick shape back into the yield curve rather than the inversion we’ve got at the moment where short-term rates are higher than long-term.”

Rates could be lower if there was a period of low inflation or serious economic weakness, he said, and they could go higher if the Reserve Bank had to increase rates again to tackle inflation.

It was unlikely that there would be a return to the 10% to 20% highs seen previously, he said. “That’s a function of hopefully the Reserve Bank going early and going very quickly to raise rates when inflation became a problem. The hope for borrowers is that it works and we don’t need to go back to those even more restrictive levels.

Mortgages are harder to service now, even if rates aren't a lot higher than average.

“That’s our view and that’s the view that’s embedded in Reserve Bank forecasts, that it won’t take those early-2000s rates, let alone the 90s rates, to get on top of inflation.”

Kerr said he thought it was arguable that rates had gone too high.

“As we see economic data weaken – retail sales data last week was a good indication of what’s happening with consumption – I’m a bit more optimistic than most thinking there may be a rate cut in May next year. If that was to happen, we could see mortgage rates at least 1% to 2% lower than they are now. Those 7-plus rates would turn into 5-plus rates. That’s probably about more average.”

Sharron Zollner, chief economist at ANZ, said it was a question of what the neutral cash rate was. The Reserve Bank has increased its estimate of this, but there is still a wide range of estimates of what might be the “neutral” setting, not putting pressure on the economy either way.

Olsen said it was worth noting that the mortgages being taken by borrowers now were larger – ”6% on a much lower house price in the 2000s is quite different to 6% on house prices today. Of course, wages have also increased over time, but looking at repayments, and repayments as a proportion of income, and it’s clear that mortgages now are more challenging to service.”

What should borrowers do?

Tennent-Brown said the way interest rates were structured meant there was the option of a cheaper, longer fix for people who were really worried about rates rising any further.

“That’s available to protect yourself against the risk that rates bump up higher as we’ve seen at the tail end of other hiking cycles. The inverted yield curve does protect borrowers if that’s their biggest concern. Hopefully we see some relief in short-term rates over the next one to two years if the Reserve Bank starts easing.”