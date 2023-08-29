ANZ economists: Here are the home loan fixes that might pay off

Most people don't want to pay more for your home loan than they have to.

Fixing for a longer term may be the best bet for home loan borrowers, ANZ economists say.

They have released their latest Property Focus report, which notes that the house price cycle has “convincingly” turned, after three consecutive months of increases.

They said they could not yet say for sure that the Reserve Bank had finished hiking the official cash rate but said slowing growth in China could push any further hike into next year, or mean it was not needed “if things start to go off the rails in a major way”.

But they said if inflation was stronger than expected, perhaps due to house prices lifting more sharply than predicted, the official cash rate would have to go higher.

They said even if the Reserve Bank was finished increasing the official cash rate, it was likely to be a long time before there could be a reduction, which might affect the home loan terms borrowers chose.

“That makes us cautious about fixing for a shorter term. Longer terms offer more certainty, but their main advantage right now is that they don’t come with the proviso that rates need to fall for it to be cheaper over the long run, as fixing for a shorter term does.”

They said a one-year rate would need to fall from its current level of about 7.24% to 6.55% in a year’s time and then on to 6.14% in two years’ time for back-to-back one-year fixes to be cheaper than fixing for two years at 6.89% or three at 6.64%.

At 7.24%, a $500,000 mortgage is about $3410 a month. At 6.64%, it is $3225.

“That could happen, but as was the case last month, that’s a more aggressive fall than we are projecting based on our wholesale interest rate forecasts.”

They expect house prices to rise 3% over the second half of this year before growth slows next year due to unaffordability concerns, deteriorating job security and high interest rates bite.

They said there was some risk that prices could rise more quickly than that, although the election could create inertia.

“If new listings remain weak enough to keep inventories on a significant declining trajectory, we could easily be surprised to the upside on prices. But our baseline assumption is that if sales do hold up, sellers will be drawn into the market as they realise that it’s become an easier time to sell.

“All up, we certainly wouldn’t call the housing market strong but it does appear to have turned a corner.”

The West Coast of the South Island is currently experiencing the strongest house price growth and is the most affordable compared to incomes in the country.