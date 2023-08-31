What would National's plan mean for house prices?

National’s plan to allow foreign buyers to purchase New Zealand properties at the top end of the market, and to reinstate investors’ ability to claim interest as an expense against their rental income in their tax returns would only have a limited impact on house prices, economists say.

The party announced its tax plan on Wednesday.

As part of its plans to fund tax cuts and boost support for middle-income families in particular it is introducing a 15% foreign buyer tax on properties over $2 million.

In August 2018, Parliament introduced a ban on foreign buyers purchasing existing homes in New Zealand.

At the time, it was part of an effort to keep a lid on property prices by curbing foreign speculator activity.

National also said it would reinstate investors’ ability to claim their home loan interest costs as an expense, but in a staggered way so that it did not fully return until 2026.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said he was convinced the policies wouldn’t have much price impact in general.

ANZ said this week that the housing market had now “convincingly” turned the corner – but most forecasts are for price growth to be relatively slow.

Davidson said $2m was the top end of the market and there was unlikely to be a flood of foreign buyers.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff National would allow foreign buyers back in a limited way.

“It’s a politically savvy way of collecting tax without too much impact on the market.”

He said foreign buyers were not the problem before the ban was introduced. The Covid-19 experience had highlighted the drivers of the property market.

Deductibility reinstatement did not change the fact that rental yields were low and mortgage rates were still high, he said.

People buying new investment properties still needed to top them up a significant amount each week.

“It’s not the game changer people might think it is.”

National’s plan to reduce the bright-line test to tax gains on investment properties bought and sold within two years, from the current 10 for some properties, might bring some buyers back but it might also produce sales, he said, if people realised they could sell without attracting a tax bill.

Independent economist Tony Alexander said he didn’t expect the policies would mean a lot of difference to prices, either.

“It will add some pressure at the upper end which some will like because with business margins being squeezed there are not a lot of buyers at the top end.”

But he said 15% was a significant tax.

He said all the proposed changes would pale into insignificance alongside other market drivers such as falling numbers of listings, population growth, falling interest rates and credit conditions easing. “And two-and-a-half years of backed-up buyers.”