Tenants still waiting for $38k awarded over 'prodigiously' rat-infested house

Here's what you can expect in the courtroom when you attend a Tenancy Tribunal hearing. Video first published December 2022.

Tenants who were awarded $38,000 by the Tenancy Tribunal over a rat-infested, leaky rental property say they have not seen the money from the property owner.

The tenants’ identity was suppressed by the tribunal.

The principal tenant took her landlords, Victor and Lily Yeoh, to the tribunal for failing to maintain the house and insulate it, not appointing an agent when they were out of the country and not returning the bond at the end of the tenancy.

Tenancy adjudicator Robert Kee described the property, rented for $650 a week, as more than 100 years old.

He noted that the woman was attracted to the property by the space it had for grazing because she owned two horses. But she soon discovered the house’s problems were more extensive than she had realised.

Kee said the house was “prodigiously” infested with rats, mice and possums, which invaded the ceiling and walls, and damaged property.

On one occasion, when her flatmate tried laying bait, he was bitten on the finger by a rat. They had to run extension cords around the house due to bad wiring. The house was not insulated and leaked after heavy rainfall.

The flatmate said he had paid to have some of the wiring in the house fixed and was told it had not been compliant with the rules since the 1970s.

The landlord had moved to Australia and could not organise repairs.

”Over time, the house’s condition went from bad to worse. The bathroom’s northern wall caved in due to water leak damage. The power sockets in two bedrooms ceased working. The septic tank smelt revolting due to not being emptied when it should have been,” Kee noted.

Stuff/Stuff The tenants are still waiting for their money.

The tribunal ordered the landlords to fix the problems, but this did not happen. They eventually said they planned to sell the property and ended the tenancy.

Kee said the tenants should be refunded 75% of the rent they paid, minus $100 a week for horse grazing, between September 2019 and March 23, 2021. With other exemplary damages, it took the total award for the tenants to $38,300.

Although the order was handed down in 2021, the pair said they had seen none of it.

“Both my flatmate and I moved to the Swanson village camp park as it was the only available accommodation at the time, the landlord, instead of selling, invested in the bare minimum to insulate the property past the minimal work the property manager was told to do,” the man said.

“We have had to get a charging order against the property through the High Court, but don’t believe we’ll ever receive any compensation. Instead, we’re left with thousands in lawyers fees and an extremely bitter experience.”

The pair had legal fees of about $5500 to pay off, he said. The charging order against the property was accruing interest, but Yeoh had ignored it, he said.

The main tenant said the order meant they should be given money if he ever were to sell the property, but they had no idea when that would be. They understood the property was being rented again.

Geordie Rogers, president of Renters United, said it was a common problem that tenants could not get orders enforced.

“Because of the nature of the Tenancy Tribunal being a tribunal, and not a court, we often hear of tenants never receiving the compensation they’re owed. For renters, their only option in many cases to get a hold of the compensation they’re owed is by reaching out to a debt collection agency, many of which won’t take on the work due to the small value of the claims.

“There’s also difficulty in taking a more legal route, there’s no way to bar a landlord from providing services until the compensation is paid, and there are often complex relationships between the legal entity providing services as a landlord, and the legal entity that owns the property that makes it difficult to put the debt against the property.

“Ultimately, it comes down to the tribunal’s failure to recognise the power imbalance that exists between tenants and landlords. While a debt owed to a landlord might mean a renter faces massive difficulty funding a new home, a debt owed to a renter by a landlord has few consequences.”

Attempts to contact the Yeohs have been unsuccessful.

The Tenancy Tribunal said people could enforce an order through the Ministry of Justice.

Rupert O’Brien, law reform co-ordinator at the Community Law Centres o Aotearoa said there were still steps the tenants could take, such as applying for bankruptcy or trying to force the sale of the house. He said it would be harder with the landlord not in the country, but could still be possible.

He said it was a common problem for tenants.