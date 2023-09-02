'Even Pak'nSave makes me anxious': Food price survey shows biggest jump ever

Alice Williams says she has really felt the impact of rising food prices in recent years.

For her family of two adults and two children, the cost of grocery shopping has lifted a lot. “Even Pak’nSave makes me anxious. Fresh produce has hurt the most, fruit, veg and dairy. The price of cauliflower.”

She said she estimated she was spending up to $75 more each week to buy food.

“I'm using a lot more canned and tinned foods. We now buy home-kill beef for the deep freezer and I make more vegetarian or vegan dishes. I have also bought chickens and grow veges in our greenhouse.

“We are not a poor family but we have felt the pinch. It’s unsustainable for so many families. Something has got to give.”

Claire Smith, senior lecturer in the department of human nutrition at the University of Otago, says Williams’ experience is common across the country.

Smith works on the Otago University Food Cost Survey, an annual project that has been run since the 1970s.

It tracks how much it costs to buy a basket of food designed to meet the dietary needs of different age and gender groups.

The basket includes meat and poultry, fish, eggs, cheese, legumes, milk and yoghurt, fruit, potato, vegetables, bread, cereals, fats and oils, spreads, tea and coffee, milo, sugar, biscuits, crackers, pasta sauce, and tomato sauce.

Smith said the increase between 2021 and 2023 was the largest ever recorded. Researchers were not able to conduct the survey in 2022 because of Covid-19 restrictions.

SUPPLIED How food prices changed between updates

It found that this year, it would cost $264 a week for a two-adult, two-child household to eat a basic diet in Auckland. A moderate diet would cost $343 and a more liberal one, with more expensive fruit and vegetables, would cost $412.

In Wellington, a basic diet would cost $278 a week, a moderate one $362 and a liberal one $434.

Christchurch was $276 for a basic diet, $359 for a moderate one and $431 for a liberal diet. Dunedin prices were slightly less, at $274 for a basic diet, $356 for moderate and $428 for liberal.

SUPPLIED Alice Williams says the cost of feeding her family has increased a lot.

The cost of giving a woman her basic nutrient needs in Auckland had increased from $58 a week in 2014 to $73. For a man, it has lifted from $68 to $86. The cost of feeding a four-year-old the basics jumped from $33 a week to $43.

Food price inflation generally has been running at rates not seen since the 1980s, although there are indications that it may be starting to ease.

Smith said the survey did not include a lot of discretionary foods that many households would buy.

The increase recently had been notable, she said. “Normally it goes up slightly every year but we had a huge leap between those years.”

She said her data was similar to that being collected by Stats NZ, showing a big increase in the cost of vegetables, at 76%, and eggs, and smaller increases in the price of dairy and meat.

She said food prices were only one part of the affordability equation for households. Other factors, such as rising accommodation costs, fuel costs and incomes would affect what they could pay.

“What tends to happen in households when they have got other budgetary constraints is that the food does start to get squeezed... the amount of money left to spend on food is less and the amount of food you can get for that money is also less.”

She said middle-income families were also starting to feel price pressure and might substitute cheaper fruit and vegetables to keep the price down. “Lower-income households, if the price of apples goes up they’ve got to purchase fewer apples.”

Some people would buy less varied items and switch to frozen and canned, or cheaper brands.

“Also cheaper cuts of meat, that’s another biggie. What tends to happen with cheaper cuts is they’ve got more fat on them and are higher in salt. Some of the cheaper meats take a long time to cook which is adding that extra time into your day if you need to work with that.”

People were also less likely to take a chance on new food when prices were high, she said.

Unsplash Supermarket shopping has become more expensive.

Parents would often skip meals if it meant the difference in being able to give their kids decent food.

“If people aren’t able to incorporate as much fruit and veg into their diet it is linking into the risk of some of our chronic diseases we’re worried about at the same time. Households are good at managing their own affairs so when you get people reporting they are relying on food banks or seeking charitable aid on a regular basis for food, it is concerning. “

She said it could also be beneficial to consider boosting the local food system.

“So we are not as subject to some of these issues that might be happening overseas that might be impacting on food prices. Thinking about local food systems and how we can maximise those as well goes hand in hand with thinking about the resources we have for families – how much money they’ve got and what they are having to spend it on.”

A spokesperson for Countdown said food inflation was being driven by wider market pressures.

“Our priority is making food and groceries as affordable as we can while paying fair prices to our supply partners. As has been widely reported, we’ve seen record cost increases coming through from our suppliers in the last year as they too have faced higher input costs including on raw materials, packaging, freight and transportation, along with the impact of extreme weather conditions.

“We are starting to see some positive signs for our customers. In fact, on some of our key fruit and vegetable lines, right now we're seeing lower prices than this time last year. We hope that things will continue to improve as we head into the warmer months.”

A spokesperson for Foodstuffs, which runs Pak’nSave and New World, said it was focused on making it easier for customers to find value and ensuring everyone had access to healthy, affordable food.

“We understand it’s really tough for so many people right now and we’re doing all we can to fight inflation and keep prices down by buying well and running our stores as efficiently as possible so that we can deliver value for our customers at the checkout.

”We know now more than ever, getting great value is important to all New Zealanders and the co-op is absolutely committed to doing everything we can to provide this.”