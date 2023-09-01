HSBC reveals who will take over its mortgages

More than $1b of loans are involved in the sale.

Borrowers who have their home loans with HSBC could soon find that they are taken over by Pepper Money.

The bank said earlier this year it would stop taking new retail customers and was winding down its business in this country.

In June, it said it would be exiting its “wealth and personal banking” business through a wind-down, which would happen over several years in a phased manner.

On Friday it confirmed it had entered an agreement to sell its $1.4 billion mortgage portfolio to a subsidiary of Pepper Money, a consumer finance group with offices around the world.

The deal is expected to be done by late November, subject to Overseas Investment Office approval.

“The sale of the mortgage portfolio to Pepper Money will ensure our customers have continued financial solutions and support,” HSBC said in a statement.

It said the sale of the rest of its wealth and personal banking business would continue in phases.

It would continue to operate its wholesale banking business, including commercial banking and its markets and securities services business.