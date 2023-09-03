Mother and son fail in complaint about 23.95% interest rate

Bank, insurer, lender, broker or adviser done you wrong? Complain to one of the four official financial services complaints services. First published in 2019.

A mother and son who argued their car loan interest rate was too high and their repayments should have reduced over time have lost their complaint to Financial Services Complaints Ltd (FSCL).

FSCL is an ombudsman service that deals with complaints that cannot be resolved directly. It does not identify the people who complain, nor the companies they complain about.

The pair purchased a car for $29,000 in November 2020, with money from a car finance lender. Including fees and insurance, the total amount borrowed was $32,000.

The lender said, given the risk of the loan, an interest rate of 23.95% was appropriate. Loan repayments were set at $242 a week.

The pair were given the option of deferring payments over summer that year and started paying again in February 2021. By June this year, their balance was $19,900.

They had kept up with the loan but felt their weekly repayments, and the interest being charged, were too high and complained to FSCL.

They said the interest rate should be lower and not based on the learner’s licence. They had also thought their repayments would reduce over time.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Lenders can set a rate they think is appropriate for lending like this, FSCL says.

The lender argued the rate was reasonable and the learner’s licence had little impact.

FSCL said it reviewed the complaint and explained that the lender was entitled to set the interest rate depending on the level of risk it saw associated with the loan.

“We also explained that an interest rate of 23.95% per annum was not an unusual rate for lending of this nature. In any event, under our rules, we were unable to consider a complaint about the level of a standard interest rate.

“We found that the loan did not have a structure where loan payments would reduce over time; the $242 weekly repayment was a fixed amount.”

It said the loan term probably felt longer because of the period when payments were deferred. It recommend they discontinue their complaints.

“Consumers should make sure that they are fully aware of the nature of the loan they are signing. If you are unsure about any part of a loan agreement, you should let the lender know so that they can provide further clarification. Where a loan has a fixed interest rate for the full term, the loan payments do not usually reduce over time."