The KiwiSaver fund that made almost 60% in a year

The best performing KiwiSaver fund in the year to June was run by a provider with 0.1% market share, Morningstar data shows.

Koura’s carbon-neutral cryptocurrency fund had a return of 59.9%.

“The crypto market has come a long way in the past 12 months,” Koura founder Rupert Carlyon said.

“Overall, bitcoin price has jumped from $16,000 up to $26,000, so we have just ridden that wave. It shows why having a small allocation in these highly volatile assets can be great for overall portfolio performance.

“Markets – including crypto – are doing really well across the board at the moment, but not many people recognise this. People seem way too focused on the domestic economic news and negative politics rather than recognising what is actually happening.”

Morningstar data director Greg Bunkall said there was a trend for larger, bank-run KiwiSaver schemes to move their money into passive investments.

“Their returns are landing in the middle of the pack. It is inevitable that the banks look to reduce headline risk by looking largely for market returns.

“The smaller players tend to either have some of the strongest or weakest performance depending on the time period you choose – as they are more likely to have differentiated portfolios.”

Kernel’s Kensho Electric Vehicle Innovation fund had the lowest one-year return in the KiwiSaver market, losing 12.5% in the year.

Clive Fernandes, of KiwiSaver advice firm National Capital, said there was no link between fund size and performance.

“We sorted funds by size for each category, split them into four groups, and checked the average five-year returns for each. Despite some average differences, there was no correlation between size and performance."

Investment research firm Morningstar’s most recent research showed that the six largest KiwiSaver providers account for 68% of the KiwiSaver assets on its database, and ANZ had the largest portion of the market with more than $19.6 billion of the total $97.5b invested.

Koura and Kernel each have 0.1% of the market. Pie Funds has 0.6%, Quay St 0.6%, and InvestNow 0.3%, according to Morningstar.

Carlyon said it was “very hard” to take on the KiwiSaver market.

“One issue is we don’t have free distribution, or embedded distribution. The banks have already got a customer base and distribution network through branches. The biggest expense most providers have is the cost of acquisition. They haven’t had that.”

Another problem was that a lot of providers’ costs were fixed, no matter their size, he said.

“Probably a third or half of the costs of your costs are fixed costs, with very high break-even. It’s really about how you get a model that gets you there as quick as you can that makes things challenging.”

He said there were also regulatory changes to keep up with. Smaller providers were often more nimble but they did not have the same resources.

“It takes a huge amount of time and energy and money to make sure you’re constantly delivering all that kind of stuff. When you’re a $5b fund you have teams of people you can throw at it. When you’ve got a couple of hundred million, that’s definitely not the case.”

He said small and independent providers were important in the market because they were often the ones that were willing to innovate and take risks, he said.

Most were focused on things such as investor education and engagement at a level that bigger providers could not.

So far, their returns have not been markedly different.

Carlyon said he expected to see a period of consolidation in the market, after a few years in which a number of new providers had entered.

”It’s definitely getting harder and harder. I think the truth is it’s a very crowded market and the cost of acquisition across the industry is very high.”