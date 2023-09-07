Susan Edmunds: Five jobs that pay less than you might think

Junior doctors may not earn as much as you expect.

When you’re choosing a career, what you might be able to earn is often part of the equation.

Some roles come with an understanding that, while you might not earn the big dollars, you’ll have a good work-life balance. Or maybe you’re following a passion.

But there are a number of jobs that sound as though they should come with a big pay cheque – but often don’t.

Here are five.

Junior doctors

Many people think of medicine as a high-earning career. But, at least initially, the hours can be long and the pay relatively uninspiring.

The New Zealand Resident Doctors’ Association, which represents those starting out, said house officers in their first year of work would earn $69,347 for a 40- to 45-hour week in a non-shift work environment in non-urban centres. That increases to $74,493 in their second year and then $78,313.

Nurses, in contrast, will earn $75,773 in their first year of work from April next year.

Actors

It might seem like a glamorous option but it is rare for actors to make big money.

Creative NZ research shows the median income for actors in the performance arts in New Zealand last year was $36,500.

That includes both acting and non-creative income. Creative NZ said nearly half of all artists topped up their creative professional income with other work.

A spokesperson said a reason for the low income was the market. “It’s so small – can’t sell units and tickets; the cost of putting on shows is so high that decent fees for performers are hard to recoup. New Zealand is a small country so has fewer numbers to support artforms.”

stuff/ Juan Zarama Perini Teacher Cameron Stewart is not alone in opting to put well being and family ahead of income.

Junior lawyers

Solicitors usually start their careers on about $60,000, according to Careers NZ. But, as Stuff has reported previously, there can be pressure to work very long hours.

Chief executive at Infometrics Brad Olsen has spoken about the issue because he represents them in his role on the Wellington City Youth Council.

He said it was still a problem. "In a lot of those areas you often see younger members of staff go overseas within five to 10 years of entering the sector... part of that is the travel opportunity it represents for young people, part of it is a stepping stone. But I wonder if part is that it feels like a rite of passage to do this huge amount of work relative to what they’re being paid, to eventually move overseas then come back to a higher paid, and more reasonably paid, role relative to what you’re doing.”

He said it seemed to be mostly an issue in professional roles where people were more likely to be on salary.

“The challenge is if you’re being employed as a lawyer or an auditor or whatever and your work conditions are to broadly work eight hours a day, you are getting ripped off by working any longer. If that’s expected, it starts to bring up some very uncomfortable questions.”

Real estate salespeople

While high-performing salespeople can make a lot of money, there are a lot of people in real estate not making a lot of money.

Kelvin Davidson, chief economist at property research firm CoreLogic, said he calculated salespeople and agencies had made a combined commission of about $1.63 billion over the last year.

But some make a lot of sales and others, particularly those new to the industry, make fewer.

At present, there are 12,583 active salespeople, according to the Real Estate Authority but there were only 4903 sales across the country in July.

Typically, salespeople might take 3% or 4% commission but that does not all go to the person whose name is on the “for sale” sign. Newer salespeople are usually paid about 55% of what the vendor is charged. High performers can earn up to 70% or more. The balance goes to the agency that they work for.

Stats NZ data showed that people in the real estate and rental industry were earning a median $1350 a week.

Flight attendants

Flying around the world, travelling on the job... what's not to love?

While there might be a lot of perks with being a flight attendant, the pay might not be as much as you think. Careers NZ says flight attendants would start on about $47,000. That is about in line with the minimum wage.

Most will earn other allowances on top of the base salary, depending on the flights they work on, and overtime.

Air New Zealand said increasing the wages of lower-paid staff was a focus for the airline.