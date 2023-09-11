Rising interest rates: Here's how banks justify the increases

The problem

The official cash rate (OCR) is on hold but interest rates keep rising.

It was revealed last Monday that ASB had become the first bank to offer a headline two-year rate of more than 7%. The week prior had brought a flurry of home loan interest rate changes.

It prompted chief executive of Infometrics Brad Olsen to say that the banks should offer more commentary to explain why rates were rising. He said while international movements were driving some increases in longer-term rates, the short-term increases were less easy to explain.

We asked the banks: What’s really going on?

Their arguments

ASB

ASB’s executive general manager of personal banking, Adam Boyd, said the core factors that influenced how home loan rates were set – the OCR, swap rates, customer term deposit rates and the cost of overseas funding – had all increased significantly in the past two-and-a-half years.

“This changing economic landscape has driven bank borrowing costs up in a relatively short period of time and is reflected in our lending rates.

“Over the past two years, we have not increased our fixed home loan rates in line with these increases, and continuing to write home loans for customers below the cost of capital is not sustainable. The current high interest environment also means we’re able to adjust term deposit rates, which we have increased ten times this calendar year. Of all the major banks, we hold joint market leading or market leading rates across eight terms to further encourage and support savers.”

BNZ

BNZ sent a short statement: “The cost of funding, which is predominantly determined by the rates banks can borrow overseas, has been increasing and this increase is being passed through to interest rates.”

ANZ

ANZ said fixed-term rates were influenced by financial market expectations of where the OCR was heading over time.

“This is especially the case for shorter-term rates out to around two years. Beyond about thethree-year mark, global factors become more important in determining the level of interest rates. Market expectations change every day. The OCR is only one factor that determines bank lending rates, but it’s a very important one.

“And while the OCR and floating mortgage rates typically move very closely together, it’s often changing expectations about future OCR decisions that cause fixed mortgage rates to go up or down. When reviewing interest rates we consider a range of factors, including the impact on customers, the underlying cost of funds (including wholesale rate movements and the OCR) and competitor activity.”

The bank pointed out that since October 2021, the official cash rate had increased by 525 basis points and it said it had taken a balanced approach to lending and savings interest rates movements.

It said changes in each area were similar.

“Over that time ANZ Serious Saver and the key 12-month term deposit rates have increased by 4.30% and 4.55% respectively and our floating and one-year fixed home loan rates have increased by 4.20% and 4.46% respectively. Since the interest rate low point in November 2020 the 6-month and one-year wholesale rate has gone up 5.45% and 5.61% respectively. The one-year fixed home loan rate has gone up 4.76% and the one-year term deposit rate has gone up 5.10%.

“We understand the cost of living and rising interest rates are having an impact and we’re closely monitoring how our customers are managing; as people come to re-fix their home loans, we’re contacting them to make sure they’re aware of the options to manage repayments and offer reassurance and support for those who need it.”

Kiwibank

Peter Brooking, head of home and invest products at Kiwibank, said banks had to make commercial decisions about where they priced their home loan books.

“Kiwibank considers a variety of factors when setting our interest rates. The key factor for us is balancing interest rates between depositors and borrowers so all of our customers are getting a fair deal.

“Specifically, our fixed home loan rates are influenced by our varied cost of funds for each term. For example, our two-year home loan fixed rate is based on what it costs Kiwibank to acquire those funds for two years. This cost is driven by a number of factors which includes, wholesale interest rates for the term and Kiwibank’s cost of borrowing money from depositors.

“While interest rates move with the economic cycle, Kiwibank is supporting customers through the current higher interest rate environment with our proactive calling programme for customers rolling onto high rates.”

Westpac

A spokesperson said: “Changes in interest rates generally reflect changes in the cost of funding. This can include factors such as movements in wholesale rates, the rates we pay for deposits, as well as movements in the OCR. We also look for opportunities to provide special offers so customers have additional options and flexibility to consider what best suits their needs.”

Is that enough?

Olsen said the responses made it clear the OCR was a big driver of interest rates but there were other things that played into it, including what banks were paying depositors, as well as international markets and swap rates.

“Some of that detail, this is how much our various products have increased and why, that’s useful. If they could do that every time I really don’t think that's a big ask given the magnitude of importance. I don’t think absolutely everything needs an explanation, I can understand that’s a bit onerous but given how material these changes can be for households, it seems like a reasonable expectation for a bit of information.

"There have been times when you’ve called and said ‘what do you think is driving this' and we’ve looked through the numbers and gone ‘honestly, no idea’. Other times we;’ve said ‘look there’s a reasonable decision behind this’.”

He said it was not surprising that none of the banks had referred to their net interest margins, the difference between their cost of funds and what they charge for borrowing. “That will increasingly become an important measure that people will focus on when the banks report. It should be one of the most important metrics that’s reported.”