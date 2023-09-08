How pushy is too pushy? Woman says she spent $560 she didn't want to

Mark Andrew says his girlfriend came home in tears after spending $560 she didn’t want to, during a trip to Sylvia Park.

He said she went to the mall for a Father’s Day gift but was approached by an employee for Australian-owned skincare brand Origani on the mall concourse with a free sample.

“He then invited her into the store and gave a demo to show her how their exfoliator removed a lot of dead skin and made their moisturiser absorb into her skin better,” Andrew said.

“He encouraged her to come into the store and asked what problems she had. She told him she had psoriasis and he showed her before and after photos of how their products could help.”

She ended up leaving with a luxury facial collection and night cream which cost a total of $560, which has since been refunded.

So what are the rules when it comes to pushy sales tactics?

The Fair Trading Act bans “unfair” practices when it comes to shopping. This includes using threats, physical force or other controlling tactics to sell products or services.

Traders also need to be able to back up claims they make about products and services and must not mislead or deceive consumers about the things they sell.

“The sales manager said that my girlfriend was entitled to a discount for not using AfterPay but did not apply one,” Andrew said.

“The lack of individual pricing on the receipt prevented her from seeing what discount if any was applied, until we checked their website.”

Andrew said the refund policy seemed unfair and unfriendly.

The couple want to see mall owners not allow pushy sales tactics from retailers and to stop them operating outside their stores. A spokesperson for Kiwi Property, which owns Sylvia Park, said retailers were allowed to operate up to the perimeter of their tenancy.

“Origani approached my girlfriend well outside their store,” Andrew said.

Consumer NZ communications and campaigns advisor Abby Damen said no consumer should feel so pressured by a salesperson that they end up purchasing things they did not want.

“Steer clear of sellers that deliver long-winded sales pitches, make outrageous claims about their goods or use time-pressured claims like ‘today only’ as a way to get you to make a purchase on the spot.

“If you feel like you're being forced to make a purchase - simply walk away. If you suspect the behaviour risked breaching the FTA, we highly encourage shoppers to lay a complaint with the Commerce Commission.”

An Origani spokesperson said they were “saddened and deeply apologetic” if any customer had left the store with a less-than-positive experience.

”In terms of our sampling programme, Origani believes that demonstrating products is an integral part of showcasing our offering and their results to new and existing customers. We sit alongside countless other cosmetic companies that do this to both introduce customers to products and integrate this process into building rapport and long-term customer relationships.”

The spokesperson said its refund policy was a direct excerpt from the Consumer Protection Refund Policy as per NZ Consumer Guarantees Act.

Kirsten Mannix, Commerce Commission general manager, fair trading, said it had received one inquiry about Origani and it sales practices, last week.

“We have not investigated this matter, so we’re unable to comment on it specifically.

“Businesses should take care not to mislead consumers. This includes when selling and/or promoting goods for sale. Any claims businesses make must be accurate and able to be backed up at the time they are made.

“Additionally, prices displayed must be accurate and businesses should not mislead consumers when giving quotes or estimates. Misleading consumers or making false representations may breach the Fair Trading Act.”​