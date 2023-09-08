Here's how long that washing machine (or other appliance) should last

My washing machine hit trouble after five years. (File photo – my laundry isn’t this clean.)

When my five-year-old washing machine stopped working last month, I wasn’t totally sure what to do.

It was out of the “warranty period” that we were told about when we purchased it, but I had written enough articles about the Consumer Guarantees Act to know that shouldn’t really matter.

The Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA) gives you the right to a repair or refund if a product does not deliver as promised.

Products are meant to last for a reasonable amount of time under the law, and in cases where that's been tested, it's often been found to be longer than the "extended warranty" anyway.

But what exactly is a reasonable amount of time?

Consumer NZ has been doing some work on what people should expect.

Large kitchen appliances

Consumer NZ head of testing Paul Smith said dishwashers should last about 10 years, and fridges and freezers about 11 years.

Ovens and stoves should last about 15 years and microwaves about half that time.

He said the estimates were based on mid-range appliances that had a reasonable level of use and care. If you spent a lot more, or less, you should adjust your expectations accordingly.

Smith said manufacturers tended to hold on to spare parts for older appliances so repair should be an option.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff How to play the New Zealand anthem on a Fisher & Paykel washing machine.

“We recommend repairing your oven or stove until spare parts are hard to come by.”

Washing machines

My washing machine only had about half the life that Consumer estimated it should have.

Smith said a washing machine or dryer should last up to 10 years.

“If your washing machine pump gets blocked, you might be able to clear it yourself. If your machine’s drum is playing up or something doesn’t sound right, you should call an expert for a repair quote. If replacement parts are available for your vented dryer, it could last well beyond a decade.

“If you opt for a new dryer, we recommend looking out for a model with a sensor – which will prevent you from over-drying clothes and wasting energy.”

Vacuum cleaners

A cordless vacuum cleaner could last about five years, Smith said, and a corded model about eight.

“You could reduce the life expectancy of a corded vac if you use it to suck up powder, like plaster dust.

“The most common faults with cordless vacs are related to the battery or charger – parts that are usually easy to replace.”

Home entertainment

A television should last eight years, Smith said.

“You should expect the operating system of a smart TV to remain supported throughout the life of the TV. However, many people report connection issues and apps that won’t work properly.

“We recommend bypassing the smart TV functions in favour of an external device, like a Chromecast.”

Laptops and PCs should last about five years.

“The initial cost of the appliance, how much it’s used and how well it’s looked after, will impact how well the appliance performs and ultimately how long it will last," Smith said.

“Appliances must last a reasonable length of time, but it is unrealistic to expect a product will be fault free.”

He said people who had a problem before an appliance’s expected lifetime was up, and had not caused the fault, should go back to the retailer they bought it from to have it put right.

Smith said reasonable was the key word here. “A retailer must put things right if a fault happens and a reasonable consumer would not expect that fault to have occurred. It doesn’t matter that the manufacturer’s warranty has lapsed.

“Don’t be fobbed off by a retailer telling you it doesn’t have to fix a faulty product because it’s ‘out of warranty’.”

As it turns out, Samsung also decided that five years was not a reasonable amount of time for my washing machine to have lasted, and covered the bill, apart from the initial call-out fee.