Can you really get rich by shifting to a smaller town?

Kris Ho says she’s happy with how the move worked out, although some aspects weren’t what she expected.

Kris Ho describes her decision to move to Whangārei from Auckland as almost a joke that went too far.

It was seven years ago and she and her husband owned a 1920s bungalow just down the road from One Tree Hill.

“A 300m section, taken up mainly by house, granny flat and garage but also had chooks, dogs, fruit trees, berries, a vege patch.... The neighbours all did the yucca and black bark buzz. We were weirdos.”

House prices were going up and her friends started joking that they needed to swap their city farm for a real one.

“Our kids loved the park, my son is ASD and as a three-year-old, his happy place was visiting the sheep up the road so we started looking.”

They found a place in Springfield, south Whangārei. It had 13 acres of land and a big house for $799,000. They could sell their Auckland property for $1.02 million, reducing their mortgage from $760 a week to about $300.

They figured her husband could work from home, they could grow some of their own food and save money.

Ho said it had not been exactly what they expected. They did not have a support network locally and her husband changed jobs a couple of times. By the end of year three, they were not where they had hoped to be financially.

“Although his job had a work-from-home option plus one day in the office in Auckland it soon got tiresome for him, and an old work colleague started some moonshot tech thingy that'd 'change the face of something'. So he worked on that for nearly a year while finances took a hit.”

She was at home with two children under five.

”After this another couple years of jobs that stopped abruptly, another tech start-up, a brief stint on the dole... and my job manager found me work in a cafe in town.”

She said it was paying the sort of wages she would have got 15 years ago in Auckland. “But I love it.”

She said she and her husband had grown apart since the move.

”I've become an older hippy-ass, he's found a tech job, online only, that he's put heart and soul into, and it's really taken off, which has been great for him. But probably, only him. The kids were the real winners I think. Able to have a slower and less structured start means they've found their niche and been able to really grow their personalities.

”I know I'm better off paying the current mortgage, and have space to grow a garden, which will be a bonus [as a] solo mum. But, I'm happy, today I live with no regrets.”

Data shows that in the year to June 2022, Auckland had a provisional net loss of 15,000 people to other parts of New Zealand. This was after net losses of 11,300 and 15,400 people in the previous two years. It continues a trend of net flows out of Auckland that began in the late 1990s.

Supplied Natalie Ridler moved to Rotorua.

Natalie Ridler and her partner, Erin, moved from Auckland to Rotorua for lifestyle reasons but she said it had also delivered financial benefits.

”We are keen mountain bikers and love the outdoors and we were spending a lot of weekends down here and came to the conclusion we had it the wrong way around, we should be living closer to the things we loved.”

She said they both found work that paid the same as they were getting in Auckland and were able to buy a house for a lot less.

They were able to work more flexible hours and there was less pressure to have two full-time incomes, she said.

“Erin works 9 to 3, four days a week and I work full-time but I can flex my hours. Our daughter goes to kindy 9-3, she doesn’t have to be in daycare long hours and kindy is really, really cheap. We have two cars but only really use one. We bike everywhere because everything is close, so we are not spending a lot in petrol. There are so many recreational activities that are free or outside which are in line with what we love to do anyway.”

She said there was less pressure and some of the biggest benefits had been relational. “Not feeling the pressure to work fulltime has allowed us to be aspirationally the kind of parents we would like to be.”

Ema Inzunza said she and her husband made a similar move. They were not able to buy a house in Auckland but purchased one for $320,000 in Wairarapa.

She said they wanted to be in an area that was near one of the bigger cities, so that they could continue to run their business and commute in, and had looked at Matamata and Wairarapa.

She said the commute for her partner travelling into Wellington was long but he would often spend an hour commuting in Auckland, too. They own their own business so there is flexibility.

“Moving allowed us to buy a property... if we stayed there’s no way we could have bought a house. We’ve since upgraded.”

STUFF Living in Invercargill means the Wyeths have more time with their children

Nadine Higgins, a financial adviser at Enable Me, said the firm had seen clients move out of big cities as a way to unlock capital in retirement by downsizing the family home, or to get on to the property ladder in the first place.

“If you’re downsizing and shifting to a smaller centre for retirement you want to be confident you’re not going to want (or need) to move back in the other direction at some stage, either to be near family or to be near healthcare services for example. If you sell out of that market, you can soon find you’ve been priced out of buying back in,” she said.

“If you’re moving to a smaller centre to get a foot on the housing ladder, often people do it while holding on to their big-city job by remote – which can work well, but is not always sustainable (or desirable) long term. It pays to have an idea about the demand for your profession or options for other employment in that area, and the market rate - as that can impact your calculations significantly and offset the savings you might have made initially by making the move.”

Penny, whom Stuff has agreed not to identify, said she encountered some of the problems Higgins identified.

”We moved from a major city to a provincial centre partly because I was trying to save a relationship, partly out of curiosity and partly for a fresh start. The open space and sporty culture were great for my kid and we made some good friends but my professional skillset, which was in demand in the city, was not seen as relevant.

”Trust was built on relationships, some stretching back generations.”

She said she needed to be somewhere that placed more value on diversity and where “book learning” was not viewed with suspicion. “My kid also outgrew the town, though a little later than me.”

She said the experience gave her insight into the roots of the “middle New Zealand” myth. “But I felt immense relief when I left.”