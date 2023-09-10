How to double your money on a house renovation

Steve Goodey says most of the work was cosmetic.

There are changes that you can make to a property that should deliver a return of at least 200% of the cost of doing them, property experts say.

Property investment coach Steve Goodey often buys houses to do up and on-sell, and helps clients to do the same.

He said one of the biggest mistakes he saw people making was setting out to tackle houses with structural problems.

“Everyone gravitates to the wrecked house because they think they are going to make moonbeams.”

He pointed to the sale of a derelict house on Creswick Terrace in Northland, Wellington, which went for $700,000.

“That needed $700,000 or $800,000 of work done to it and it turns into a house someone will pay $1.6 million for but that person is going to be really fussy. People are choosing totally the wrong houses. I hate ones that are totally wrecked. I love ones that are totally dated, then you spend money on the cheap stuff first.

“I love finding places that are dry and straight and I can modernise.”

Carpet and paint

Goodey said cosmetic changes were a good place to start.

“The cheapest thing that covers every single surface is carpet and paint. Most people like that whole rusty roof thing and think ‘I’ll give it a new roof and it'll be worth heaps more’ but it’s not. When people buy a house with a stuffed roof they still expect it to have a roof. If you take the stuffed roof off and put a new roof on you don’t add value.”

Another property investment coach, Michael Burge, said agreed paint, carpet and curtains were the cheapest way to get a good return.

He would expect flooring to cost up to $10,000, paint $10,000 to $30,000 and curtains $1000 or $2000.

How much of a return it would offer would depend on the size of the house, what other properties like it were selling for and the price paid for the house, he said. “But you’d never want less than two times your money back. So if you spend $50,000 you’d make $100,000 minimum.”

Bathrooms and kitchens

Goodey said people could get good value for money out of a bathroom and kitchen renovation if they replaced things like for like.

“Don’t redesign the bathroom. If you’re moving plumbing around it gets more pricey but if you’re just taking a vanity off a wall and replacing it with a new one and putting some tiles behind it, it can look really great without too much cost.

“Same thing with the kitchen really, try not to move the plumbing around.”

Keeping the doors and windows shut

Goodey said when he had put new carpet in a property, or had painted, he would keep it closed up.

“I never open it up or air it out because you want it to smell like new carpet and paint. If you spend reasonable money on carpet then spend reasonable money on underlay as well because it gives the carpet a whole pile of bounce. Then put a rug right at the front door and a sign that says ‘please take your shoes off, brand new carpet’.

“It’s that mentality people go ‘oh brand new carpet’ and are standing there whipping their shoes off and then they set foot in the house, right foot goes into the house and they go ‘ooh that’s quite lush it’s got some bounce’.”

Don’t make it too interesting

Goodey said people should keep a house they were renovating to sell modern, clean, bright and boring.

“You can dress it up with colour with furniture and house staging and rugs and things but you won’t have any colours in there that are going to detract from the house.

“When you on sell a property like that you want the largest number of people possible to not be put off by the house.”