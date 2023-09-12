National win 'could be good for financial markets'

Financial markets are likely to be buoyed by a change in Government, analysts say, but when it comes to the overall health of the economy, offshore factors may matter more.

Forsyth Barr investment strategist Zoe Wallis put out a research note on Monday, covering how changes of government had affected markets.

She said, looking at the New Zealand market’s performance since 1957, on average there had been positive capital returns of 1.5% in the three months after a National-led government won an election.

When Labour won, capital returns in the following three months averaged -3.3%.

“When looking across the whole three-year cycle, annualised capital returns also favour National. Under a National-led Government, the NZX has seen average capital returns of +8% compared to about +2% under Labour. However, the timing of Labour's Government terms have coincided with a number of key adverse market events through history. In particular, the 1987 crash, the bursting of the dot-com bubble, and the first half of the global financial crisis (GFC).”

She said there was no discernible effect on the overall economy from left- or right-wing leadership.

STUFF Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins paint different pictures about the state of Aotearoa's economy during speeches to business leaders.

“Analysing GDP growth before and after elections in New Zealand reveals little significant variance based on the outcome. Other factors, such as the global economy, timing within the business cycle, and interest rates, tend to carry more weight. Unfortunately, for whoever wins this October they will be facing several tough headwinds from the current economic climate.”

Dennis Wesselbaum, associate professor in the economics department at the University of Otago, said he expected little would happen in the short run, whatever happened at the election.

“If a National-Act Government wins, if they’re able to implement their changes – they are business-friendly parties. The expectation would be that markets would benefit and be happy about a National-Act Government. If we get another Labour-Green Government, I would probably think things go from bad to worse. It’s had to believe that markets will not be relieved if National-Act wins but the big question is whether that change will translate into actions.”

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub said he only expected an impact where there were clear policy changes, such as to address climate change and planning rules.

“Climate change is a big one. If there is a change of government, the speed of change is going to change. It’s going to diminish quite significantly… a lot of undoing of things, and giving more time to agriculture, things like that.”

He said there could also be additional risk for businesses dealing with requests from customers, such as demands for farmers to meet climate targets, when these were not being managed in a coordinated way.

He said National’s policies were also likely to be “really good” for increasing house prices because they would reduce supply. “It’s great for retirement villages and the like because there’s more increases to land prices, house prices.”

But he said the effects were likely to be more policy specific than simply because there had been a change in government and international factors were likely to play a bigger role overall.

Wesselbaum agreed that factors such as a slowdown in growth in China or a recession in the US or Australia could have more impact than the election result.