Investor who lost $30k says money should have been withdrawn before market turbulence

A woman who complained about losing $30,000 is an example of wider misunderstanding about investment markets, financial advisers say.

The woman complained to Financial Services Complaints, an ombudsman scheme that deals with complaints that can’t be resolved directly between financial services providers and their clients.

She said her mother had died and left her an inheritance. She was not in a position to manage this, so a trustee company invested it for her, in a low-risk managed fund.

Towards the end of 2022 it gave her financial accounts for the investment, which showed the balance had dropped from $480,000 in 2021 to $450,000.

She complained that the balance had dropped and wanted the rest of the money withdrawn.

The company said the $30,000 had not been lost and the decline was caused by market volatility. It said things were improving and declined to withdraw the money.

The woman asked FSCL to investigate. She argued the company should have been able to predict when markets would be unfavourable and take the money out beforehand.

She said her bank term deposits were earning more and this indicated the company had not been doing a good job.

The trustee company argued it had invested appropriately and the drop was due to market movements.

FSCL told the woman that she had not actually lost money at this stage.

“We would expect that, in time, the markets will recover and so would the value of [her] investment. Although the trustee company could have withdrawn the money when the markets started to drop, we did not think this was a good idea because it would have crystalised the drop in the fund’s value, meaning that [she] would then suffer a loss.

“Although term deposits might be earning more interest at the moment, they are an entirely different product to a managed fund investment and are not a valid comparison.”

FSCL said investors should know that even low-risk investment funds could lose money on paper.

Financial adviser Tim Fairbrother, of Rival Wealth, said most investors did not understand fixed interest bonds very well.

In an environment where interest rates were rising rapidly, as they have over the past two years, the capital value of bonds would suffer.

“The first thing they need to understand is that a loss in price, is not a loss in value. The second is that fixed interest bonds are a three- to five-year investment, that needs time to wash through any volatility. That said, we have been through a period where bonds fell in price the most in 40 years.

“This is where completing a risk profile is so important, as even a conservative fund may not be for everyone. Some investors just need to have the safety of bank deposits even it their investment is getting eaten by inflation.”

He said many people did not understand that when interest rates increased the price that they could get for a bond would go down, which would reduce the value of a portfolio, although the investor would still be earning interest on that bond.

“This is because no one wants to pay as much for an existing bond paying 3% when they can get a new one paying 7%. But when the economics change and the 7% bonds go back down to 3%, the opposite happens, and everyone wants to pay more of the 7% bonds. This means the relationship between bonds and interest is an inverse one, and a key point that conservative investors need to understand.

“Conservative funds will still go down, but most of these losses are in the capital value of bonds going down. Shares, say what is on the tin, you will share in the profits, and if these are not good your share price will be lower. But with fixed interest bonds when you buy, you know you will get back the $1 par value. A fixed-interest bond is a loan to a corporate, so when you give them $10,000 on a new issue bond, you get back $10,000 plus the interest rate, as long as you hold the bond until maturity.”

He said no investment managers would withdraw money from markets ahead of expected volatility.

“This would be a seriously risky move. History has shown that it is time in the market that will create long term value.”

Another investment adviser, Christine Hay said the trustee company had acted appropriately.

“If they had actually withdrawn the money, she would crystallise the loss, whereas the decline in value is very likely to return to its initial price and grow further.”

She said investors needed to take a long-term view.