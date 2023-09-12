Immigration 'could hit 100,000 new arrivals in a year': Here's what that means

Migration into New Zealand is still running at record levels, and could top a net migration gain of 100,000 in a year within the next few months, one economist says.

Stats NZ said there was a record net migration gain of 96,200 in the year to July.

It said it was driven by net gains of non-New Zealand citizens and changes to immigration settings. “The record net migration gain in the July 2023 year follows 12 months of a fully open New Zealand border and equates to a net gain of about 19 people per 1000 population,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

This reverses a net migration loss of 14,500 in the July 2022 year.

Westpac chief economist Kelly Eckhold said the data was stronger than he had expected and was partly because of increased arrivals and revision of historical numbers.

“Basically as the Stats model is learning what the new trends are in the post-Covid period.

“Now we’re at 96,000…we had previously expected a peak closer to 90,000 and now it increasingly looks like we’ll probably continue to see that annual number rise for the next two or three months. It’s plausible we could see 100,000 or even 110,000 as the annual total over the next few months.”

That would put more workers into the labour market, he said.

“There’s increasing signs the labour market is softening a bit with better balance between supply and demand for workers and this should ensure that trend continues, which is good news for employers.”

He said it would remain to be seen to what extent it was reflected in moderation of wages.

“Wages are an important variable for everyone to watch right now, given the relatively strong non-tradeable and services sector inflation which has a very high wage component.”

But he said, on the other side, people arriving in the country would also add to demand.

There would be increasing pressure on the housing market, too.

“Our forecast is for house prices to go up a shade under 8% in the next year and part of that is population growth, this obviously continues to push the market in the same direction.”

He said there would be a lag between people arriving and the effect being seen in house prices.

The net migration gain in the July 2023 year was made up of a net gain of 135,600 non-New Zealand citizens and a net migration loss of 39,400 New Zealand citizens.

Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, said his team had last year expected net migration to be running at around 40,000 by now.

”It’s much greater than anticipated.”

Some of that would have been because of the boost New Zealand’s image received during the pandemic, he said.

He said while the migrants coming in were filling jobs, they would also put pressure on housing and infrastructure. He estimated that with 100,000 migrants, there would need to be another 40,000 or 50,000 homes.

”We’ve made mistakes in the past and we will make mistakes again. We allow population to grow at a rapid rate and don’t invest for that.”

He said people coming in would need somewhere to live – “and we simply don't have enough. That’s something that sticks out quite clearly at a time when the housing market is correcting, consents are falling back – we’re going to find ourselves with an even greater shortage in a year’s time. That’s something that worries me.”