'Time to ditch our obsession with degrees': Here's what tradies earn

New Zealanders need to get over their preconception that a degree is better than going into a trade if the country is to tackle its skills shortage, one economist says.

A lack of tradespeople has been in a problem as a wider labour shortage hit in recent years.

BDO’s construction sector report for this year showed that 67% of firms were actively looking for staff. ANZ’s Business Outlook survey showed in the second quarter of this year that construction businesses were reporting that finding skilled labour was their biggest constraint.

Trade Me Jobs spokesperson Patrick Cairns said there was strong demand for tradespeople on the site.

“In August, we saw a 3% increase in the number of trades and services roles compared with July. Specifically, builders and carpenters, up 9% on July, and electricians, up 6% on July.”

He said there was a 5% increase in construction and roading roles. Salaries were up 9% in August compared to the year before, to an average $70,947.

NZ Council of Trade Unions economist Craig Renney said the shortage had developed in part due to a change in attitudes towards trades.

Some that were seen as “unsexy” and difficult to get into had hit problems when the existing workforce became too old to work and there were not enough new workers coming in.

“We weren’t putting enough people into construction for a long time.”

He said New Zealanders needed to get interested in trades again.

“For a long time, people were encouraged to do degrees, to get the highest level of qualification they could, without the sense of there being an underlying level of demand for those skills.

“In terms of the trades, we know we are losing a lot of people and not replacing them and as a consequence, when that supply of skill dried up we either had to lean into the international migration market or prices went up as a consequence.”

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff SENSITIVE CONTENT: Stuff reporter Olivia Caldwell talks to Wanaka builder Glen Thurston about the industry pressures piling on tradies.

He said the rising pay had helped encourage more people in, but there was a lag time before they were fully trained.

“For a really long time, we’ve undervalued trades – I assume because they don’t have a degree-level qualification ... there’s a cultural element we have to get over.”

Henry Russell, an economist at ANZ, said wage increases for trades had mostly been about average in recent years.

“With increased worker bargaining power in the tight labour market, household inflation expectations likely matter more than usual. The construction sector has certainly reported greater labour constraints than other sectors, but that hasn’t necessarily been observed in the wage data we have.”

In construction, for example, wages were up 19.2% since the last quarter of 2019, compared to 20.2% across the board.

So what do they earn?

Bricklayers – Bricklayers start on $23 to $25, but that can go up to $60 an hour with more than five years’ experience.

Butcher – A butcher could earn between $52,000 and $72,000, Trade Me Jobs data showed. It said butchers’ salaries were up 30% in five years.

Carpenters – Careers NZ estimates that new carpenters earn up to $25 an hour but that increases to up to $65 an hour with experience, or more if people go on to start their own firms.

People would usually need three or four years’ training, but this would be paid.

Construction labourers – Trade Me Jobs says construction labourers can expect to be paid anything from $48,000 to $70,000 and their pay is up 31% on average in the last five years.

Gardeners and landscapers – Trade Me Jobs said these roles would typically pay between $51,000 and $72,000 a year.

Electrician – Electricians start at about $34 an hour and can earn $43 an hour after eight years’ experience.

Hairdressers – Careers NZ says hairdressers earn up to about $65,000 a year usually but can get up to $100,000.

Painter – Painters can earn up to $76,000 a year when experienced, Careers NZ says. Trade Me Jobs data aligned with this, and showed an increase of 25% over the past five years.

Plasterer – Plasterers can earn up to $30 an hour, according to Careers NZ.

Plumbers – Trade Me Jobs says plumbers can earn up to $88,000 and that is up 22% in the last five years.

Roofer – Roofers can earn up to $40 an hour once they are experienced, Careers NZ says. Trade Me said their salaries could reach $86,000 and were up 16% over the last five years.

Tiler – Tilers start on $23, to $25, according to Careers NZ, but that can lift to $25 to $35 with three years’ experience.