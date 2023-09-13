Susan Edmunds: 15 jobs that pay more than you might expect

Employers looking for a draftperson were offering more than $80,000 on average.

All eyes have been on the labour market in recent years, as a skills shortage was blamed for both reducing firms’ ability to meet growing consumer demand, and pushing up wages at a record rate.

Data last week showed total gross earnings were up 8.7% in the year to June, compared to a year earlier.

Healthcare and social assistance topped the increase, with earnings up 10%.

But while some jobs might pay less than you think, such as junior doctors, some lawyers and flight attendants, there are also jobs that might pay more than you expect.

Here are 15 that job recruitment firm Seek identified as having higher-than-expected average salaries during May, June and July of this year.

Call centre and customer service team leader – $76,447

Careers NZ notes that contact centre workers usually earn between $49,000 and $65,000 a year, but that team managers can make up to $200,000.

It says the chances of getting a job in the sector are good because of increasing demand and there are no specific training requirements.

Social worker – $80,716

Social workers usually start on about $59,000, according to Careers NZ, but can earn up to $75,000. Senior social workers can make up to $118,000 a year. To work as a social worker, people need to train for four to six years.

Community services and development service manager – $86,323

Trade Me Jobs’ salary guide suggests that government and council jobs usually pay between $80,000 and $92,000 a year.

Draftsperson $85,318

Careers NZ says that draftspeople are usually paid $50,000 to $70,000 to begin with, which can rise to $110,000 a year in time. That data was from Engineering NZ in 2020, though, so the rates of pay may have increased. There is a shortage of workers in this area.

Nurse practitioner $138,497

Nurse practitioners have advanced nursing training and can practice beyond the level of a registered nurse. Some have their own practice and can be a lead healthcare provider.

Sonographer $132,955

Medical imaging technologists with one to six years’ experience usually earn $63,000 to $84,000 but can move up to $118,000 beyond that, Careers NZ says.

Hospitality and tourism operations manager $85,859

Hospitality has been one of the sectors hardest hit by the skills shortage. ANZ economist Henry Russell said average hourly earnings rose 32.8% between December 2019 and the second quarter of this year in the accommodation and food services industry.

Health and safety adviser $97,701

Careers NZ says graduates in health and safety might start on $50,000 but senior advisers could earn $90,000 or more. Once people entered a leadership position, they could earn between $120,000 and $250,000.

Human resources adviser $95,083

People working as HR advisers usually between $71,000 and $102,000 a year, Careers NZ says. Once they become senior, they can earn up to about $130,000. There is usually one to three years of training required.

Marketing manager $112,660

The reported typical range for a marketing manager’s salary is large, according to recruitment firm Hays, anything from $96,000 to $230,000.

Communications manager $124,336

Careers NZ says pay for communications professionals can vary a lot. People starting out could be on minimum wage but the most senior roles could pay $250,000.

Real estate salesperson $102,179

Real estate salespeople usually have most of their income from commission, although some agencies do offer a larger salary instead.

Typically, salespeople might take 3% or 4% commission but that does not all go to the person whose name is on the “for sale” sign. Newer salespeople are usually paid about 55% of what the vendor is charged. High performers can earn up to 70% or more. The balance goes to the agency that they work for.

Stats NZ data showed that people in the real estate and rental industry were earning a median $1350 a week.

Cabinet maker $72,925

Careers Nz said cabinet makers would usually only earn up to about $60,000.

Welder $72,036

Apprentice welders usually start on the minimum training wage but their pay increases as they gain experience. Careers NZ research shows that qualified welders can earn $30 to $40 an hour.

Trade Me Jobs spokesperson Patrick Cairns said Trade Me had also noticed some roles with surprisingly high salaries.

“While our top 10 highest paying roles in August were dominated by IT, general management, doctors and healthcare specialists, beyond that there are a few roles that fetch some pretty impressive salaries.

”A project manager in construction and roading offers an average salary of $117,526, while a site manager has an average salary of $109,867 and a quantity surveyor earns an average of $108,465. A few other roles which may surprise featured in our top 50 highest paying roles including a radiographer or sonographer at $94,716, communications and public relations at $91,830, and property consultants/valuers at $91,406.”

Russell said he expected annual growth in private sector hourly earnings to average 5.3% across next year, compared to a forecast of 7.5% for this year.