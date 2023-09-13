Prefu, Befu and what it means for your interest rates

There is unlikely to have been anything in Prefu that will surprise the Reserve Bank as it works out the future path of the official cash rate (OCR), economists say.

Treasury secretary Dr Caralee McLiesh gave the Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update (Prefu) on Tuesday, opening up the Government’s books and forecast for the near future.

She noted that the surge in migration of recent months was likely to make it harder for the Reserve Bank to get inflation back into its target band, because of the demand it would add to the economy.

She said that goal was unlikely to be reached until December 2024, interest rates were unlikely to ease until late 2024 and could need to rise further.

Treasury noted it expected interest rates would need to stay higher for longer than was forecast at the Budget update (Befu).

It now expects 90-day interest rates to remain above 5.7% until mid-2024 before easing to just above 3% by 2027. Treasury said house prices were likely to show small quarterly increases from the June quarter of this year and have an annual growth rate of 3.9% by June 2027.

Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said he did not expect a big impact on interest rates or the OCR track from the update.

”The economic forecast from Treasury is broadly in line with where they were back in May for the Budget. They did note the potential need to lift the OCR further if those inflationary pressures stuck around but that’s certainly not the central view.”

Stuff Interest rates might not soften until the end of next year, according to Prefu.

But he said there were other challenges.

Prefu showed Government spending was expected to be $7 billion larger over the forecast period than predicted in Befu and $3.5b less would be taken in taxes. Spending in the 2023/2024 year is expected to be $52b above pre-Covid-19 levels

“There are big challenges. It also highlights there are looming fiscal difficulties in how we navigate the future and also more limited options for whoever is in Government after October, given the likes of the Budget allowances are large but broadly fairly well committed to paying for higher operating costs of current Government services rather than any new services.”

Eric Crampton, chief economist at NZ Initiative said the main surprise was immigration running hotter than had been predicted during the Budget update.

“I expect that Reserve Bank would have up-to-date figures on this when it does its forecasts though and, in any case, the most recent working paper out of Reserve Bank suggests they currently view migration as easing supply constraints rather than adding to demand pressure – and that seems likely to be right.

“Otherwise, the Reserve Bank would need to be weighing the implausibility of Government sticking to the spending programme outlined in Prefu and the consequences of spending overruns, relative to tax revenue, for inflation.

“Treasury noted that while it’s theoretically possible to stay within the allowances, ‘significant trade-offs will be required’, and that that is particularly the case for Budget 2024. Treasury expects an adverse effect on the fiscal outlook in the – highly likely – case that Government doesn’t stick to those spending envelopes.”

He said some aspects of Prefu were wrong.

“Not because of any fault of Treasury’s, but because they only can incorporate that which has been legislated.

“If programmes scheduled to end, like the food in schools programme, are instead continued – and it seems heroic to assume that those kinds of programmes would actually be cut, regardless of election outcome, then Prefu’s forecasts are necessarily wrong. So overall the Reserve Bank should be expecting a more stimulatory fiscal path, which gives them a bit more to lean against. But I’m not sure that it wouldn’t have already been factored into their existing forecasts.”

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman said there was not a lot of note once rephasing of spending and higher interest costs were accounted for.

“That is, there isn’t a materially stronger increase in fiscal stimulus versus the Budget in the near term once you look through all the noise. But overall, fiscal policy remains expansionary in the near term.”

Dennis Wesselbaum, a senior lecturer in the economics department at Otago University, said returning to surplus later would mean more borrowing for longer, and more stimulus of the economy.

"Therefore, if you believe that fiscal (debt-financed) spending affects inflation - and you should, then my guess would be it should affect monetary policy and we should see higher interest rates for a longer period."