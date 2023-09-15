Working for Families debt: 'It all gets too much'

Richard Watts says, if it weren’t for the Working for Families debt that his family owes, his wife might not have had to go back to work full-time.

The couple owes $25,000 for payments they should not have received.

It was revealed on Thursday that more than 50,000 people owe a combined $238 million in Working for Families debt, with a median debt of $2300.

That is up from July 2020, when 44,000 people owed $162m, with a median of $1600.

Working for Families payments are made to households with children, when they earn under set income thresholds. But if a household’s income is assessed incorrectly, they can end up being paid more than they are due and have to repay it.

Watts said confusion about his business structure caused his debt.

He had been used to being in a business partnership in which he withdrew $48,000 as his salary. When he started a new business on his own in 2021, he continued to do this and reported that as his income for Working for Families.

But because he was operating as a sole trader, there was $105,000 in income attributed to him, including money he had set aside in the bank in case of future business expenses.

He said, because his accountant had told him to hold off on submitting his tax return, there were two tax years affected this way. His second and third children were born in 2021 and 2022, increasing what was paid in Working for Families.

”My income that I thought was $48,000 jumped to $105,000 even though I was only taking half that. When IRD found out my income was different we had to repay ther money.”

He said they were in an arrangement to pay back $500 a month until 2027 but he hoped to increase it to $1000 so that they could clear it before he was 35.

”Since this happened I’m a lot smarter, I know how to work my business properly. I’m actually withdrawing $100,000 a year and my wife just had to get a full-time job, she’s working at Mitre 10 for 40 hours a week and we’ve had to put two kids into daycare. We’re making extra money with her in work but if we didn’t have to pay an extra $500 she could have a part-time job.”

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says action will be taken on Working for Families this term.

He said people needed to do a lot of research before they signed up for Working for Families. “There’s a lot that you don’t realise until it’s too late and they’re throwing a bill at you. Because it’s too late, we’ve got penalties and interest.”

He said the penalties had been wiped because he had entered an arrangement to pay but he still had to pay interest on $25,000. “It all gets too much before it’s too late, if you know what I mean.

“It's $25,000 we can’t save or use for anything. My daughter needs braces but we’ll probably have to pass on that.”

A spokesperson for Inland Revenue said the most common reason people ended up with Working for Families debt was that they had not contacted the department about changes to their income.

“To make sure someone gets the right Working for Families payments, they need to keep us up to date with any changes in their family. If we don’t hear from someone – no message or calls – then we won’t know the family circumstances have changed.”

That could include hours of work changing, children coming into a parent’s care or leaving it, a child working 30 hours or more a week, or a change in relationship status, among other reasons.

“Working for Families payments for families are to help people raise their family. Entitlements are based on yearly family income and family circumstances. If someone is overpaid there are options for repayment and Inland Revenue will work with people to find a solution that best fits a family’s situation.”

She said Inland Revenue ran an early intervention programme to identify customers who looked like they were going to end up being paid too much.

”There is also work happening to give us more accurate information to project income and predict overpayments. This work will help make sure people get the right amount and give them confidence they won’t end up with a debt.”

Unsplash Working for Families offers support to people below set income thresholds. (File photo)

But Katie, an Auckland single mother whom Stuff has agreed not to identify, said it did not feel like enough was being done.

She went on a benefit during the first Covid-19 lockdown. “After that lockdown I ended up losing my job and was unemployed for just over two months.”

She found a new job in August that year, paying $75,000 a year, which increased to $100,000 the following March.

Working for Families payments continued at $27 a week.

“Perhaps I should have checked to see if that was what I was entitled to but $27 a week is not something you really notice, it kept getting paid and I didn’t notice. I was in the process of buying a house and I just figured the benefit had finished, I’m working again, they continue to pay it, it must be right.”

She received a demand in 2022 for payment and was told she owed about $3000, plus interest and penalties.

"It’s just bizarre. I said ‘how is this possible, how have you continued to pay this money?' I’m not someone who goes on the Work and Income website and works out what I'm entitled to, I assume it just happens in the background... I can’t understand how it’s got so bad. If it was industry you would be laughed out of town for letting something go for so long.”

She had since entered an agreement to pay $65 a fortnight but said it seemed to highlight a problem with the system.

“What company in the world operates on a ‘check once a year and hope for the best’...My assumption was that IRD knew what they were paying and to who and that my income was well and truly known given the fortnightly PAYE forms submitted by my employer.

“During this time that they were paying me they never once sent any queries about it, no letters, it was never cut off or reviewed.”

She said it was galling that she was being chased hard for a $40 administrative debt on her student loan at the same time.

“If you can check on this every month with me and my employer...Seems to me IRD operate a one-way accounting system - they harass for what they’re owed but do nothing to curb overpayment on their part.”

Another man said he had called to advise about his change of jobs but had still been overpaid $5600.

“You could never get hold of them. The wait times are so huge it’s punishing to have a yarn to them.”

Megan Preston said she hit trouble when her partner did not have a full year off work.

"Our baby was due in October so no problems the first year as I didn't get Working for Families top-up until my maternity pay finished, the second year was the same but as my husband went back in November it meant when the IRD return rolled around we got a bill for $4000 because we are now over the threshold.

"The frustrating thing was we checked this wouldn't happen when we rang but as there is no phone record it's one against another.

“So after just returning to work for five months and slowly having savings we will now be saving to pay IRD back, Working for Families only works if you have a baby around the time that the tax year runs otherwise you get a bill."