20% better pay, 30% cheaper groceries: Why we left NZ for Australia

Michał Chudziński-Pawłowski recently moved to Melbourne and says financially, it has been a good decision.

He and his husband moved to New Zealand from Poland about eight years ago, expecting it to be their “forever home”.

He said it was that way for a number of years, and felt like a safe place to be during the pandemic.

“But then New Zealand was late to the party when the world started to open up. Things became very slow and very much more of the same. We didn’t use the time to make the changes we could have made. Once all the restrictions were lifted, Auckland became sleepy, not as lively as it was before.

“Cafes would shut down earlier or be closed on the weekends, more and more vacant stores, huge opposition against housing intensification and transformative transport projects – bus lanes and cycle lanes. We called it quits.”

Data this week showed that while New Zealand is on track to gain a net 100,000 migrants in a year within the next couple of months, a number of people are also leaving.

The net migration gain in the July 2023 year was made up of a net gain of 135,600 non-New Zealand citizens and a net migration loss of 39,400 New Zealand citizens.

Chudziński-Pawłowski said they encountered transport issues, travelling from the apartment they owned in Avondale.

“That’s a huge thing for us. We have had a few very close calls with cars on the road while cycling, a few centimetres between us and the cars and a lot of aggression on the road.”

He said it felt like New Zealand was “going very much backwards”.

SUPPLIED Michał Chudziński-Pawłowski says cafes are open for longer.

“We had been talking about moving to Australia for quite some time but never really made the call. Until last year when we figured that things were not going in the right direction.”

Chudziński-Pawłowski works as a finance business partner and said he had two job offers before they even moved to Australia. “It was quite surprising, to be honest. I started very quickly after we moved here.”

His husband works a remote job so was able to move without a problem.

He said he was earning about 20% more and spending less.

”Groceries are much cheaper, particularly fruit and veges. In some cases, things are 60% or 70% cheaper than they are now in New Zealand. It does make a difference.”

He estimated that they were spending about 25% or 30% less on their supermarket shopping. “You can feel it in your wallet every week.”

They had been warned that it would be tough to compete with other prospective tenants for a home but were able to secure an apartment. “We were looking for an apartment close to the city centre. From our experience, this probably wasn’t as popular as standalone houses would be in the outer suburbs.”

The main issue with looking for an apartment was the extent of rental property managers’ requirements for references and work histories. He said one wanted work records and references for the last five years.

They have now been in Melbourne about two months and Chudziński-Pawłowski said there were trains running every five minutes in both directions in peak hours 10 minutes from their apartment.

”Trains do run here on the long weekends and during Christmas from what I have learnt from my friends and colleagues so that’s already a huge improvement over Auckland. There’s much more cycleways, both on- and off-street. Great variety of cafes and restaurants, with more than a few open past 3pm.”

He said he would not commit to never returning to New Zealand, but also did not have a return in mind. “At this point there are more positive things here for us than in New Zealand.

”We don’t regret moving here, it’s unlikely we will move back to New Zealand any time soon, especially if public transport and the cycling infrastructure are not improved.”