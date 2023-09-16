Here's how much we need to earn to be happy (maybe)

An international study says New Zealanders need to earn US$114,597 (NZ$193,084) to be fully happy – but one economist says local data suggests a different story.

The research by Australian currency exchange firm S Money used a 2018 study by Pursue University as a baseline. It found the “satiation point” above which more money did not necessarily mean more happiness.

The Australian researchers converted the Purdue figures for the satiation point of each world region into local currencies, allowing for purchasing power and the local cost of living.

They found Iran had the highest cost of happiness in the world, requiring an annual income of US$239,700. Inflation in Iran hit near 50% in February and half the population lives below the poverty line.

Happiness was the most affordable in Sierra Leone, Africa, where people only needed US$8658. Other places offering cheap optimum happiness included Suriname, Madagascar, Guyana and Sudan.

New Zealand, in seventh place, and Israel, eighth, were singled out as suffering a high cost of happiness despite not being among the world’s top earners.

Australia was the third-most expensive place for happiness, at US$121,191.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub said the amount seemed too high for New Zealand.

“Ninety per cent of New Zealanders earn less than NZ$100,000,” he said.

He pointed to Stats NZ surveys that showed that people were not unhappy, even on incomes much less than the amount suggested.

Stats NZ wellbeing statistics showed people with a household income of $150,000 or more were less likely to say they were completely satisfied with their lives – 15.6% said this compared to 18.1% of those with income up to $30,000.

Asked whether they were happy yesterday, only 36.9% of the highest-earning households said they were completely, compared to 40.2% of those earning up to $30,000.

Households earning up to $70,000 and those earning $100,000 to $150,000 were also more likely to say the things they did in life were completely worthwhile than those earning over $150,000.

“Happiness increases up to a certain amount and then the marginal gains drop off,” Eaqub said.

“For every additional dollar of income the happiness gain is quite modest. In the early phases it’s really big because if you don’t have that income you’re missing out on needs rather than wants. It’s not that additional money doesn’t make you happier, it gives you money and choices but the gains are not nearly as dramatic as the earlier periods,” he said.

“When your income is very low you’re living in poverty and missing out on the basics of life. As income increases it improves the quality to the standard you expect and then you get into the wants and the luxuries, which are nice – but empty.”