NZ's recession probably over: Was that it?

The finance minister said the latest forecasts showed the economy had "turned a corner".

Data this week is likely to show that New Zealand is technically out of recession – but it may not feel like it to households.

Gross domestic product (GDP) data for the June quarter will be released by Stats NZ on Thursday.

The economy contracted over the previous two quarters, meeting the definition of a technical recession.

But forecasters said they expected there was growth in the June quarter, probably of about 0.6%.

Kiwibank economists said that would be driven “payback” for the capacity-constrained, cyclone-affected growth over summer.

Some industries would have more of a lift than others, they said. Some would benefit from the end of weather disruption, while others would be boosted by migration.

“Capacity constraints largely underpinned the Kiwi economy’s rather lacklustre performance over the December 2022 and March 2023 quarters. However, weakness evident across retail sales and construction is a clear sign of softening domestic demand amid tough financial conditions. And it is weakness we expect to persist. It’s monetary policy at work.”

Sungmi Kim/Stuff We might be technically out of recession, but does it feel like it?

ASB economist Nat Keall was also expecting 0.6% growth and said that would leave the economy fractionally smaller than it was before the technical recession began.

“There has been enormous variance in how the different sectors of the economy have performed post-Covid, and we expect that to continue. The relatively meagre pickup in activity we anticipate in the manufacturing sector will probably be cold comfort after five consecutive quarters of contraction.

“Finally – and probably most importantly – whopper population growth has played a key role in helping prop-up output. It’s likely that on a per capita basis, the economy still shrank over the quarter. So while we may no longer be in recession, it could still feel like one for a lot of households and businesses.”

He said the services sector looked particularly strong, and the arts and recreation component. “Things are still looking a bit more subdued for primary industries, manufacturing, things like that.”

Mike Jones, chief economist at BNZ, said he too expected the economy to “poke its head out of recession”.

“The point for many will be that it doesn’t feel like we’ve emerged from recession. When you adjust for all the extra people in the country, we’re still going backwards.”

He said the lift this week would probably overstate the growth in the economy. “In reality we’re bumping along the bottom and are likely to be in that environment until the middle of next year.”

The economists said it was likely that the country could slip into a technical recession again.

Kiwibank’s team said with a weakening global backdrop and China’s post-Covid recovery losing steam, it was likely there would be another shallow and short-lived recession.

Keall said it was conceivable that the economy could slip back into recession but whatever happened, it was likely that the economy would be relatively flat.

“Whether it ends up being -0.5% or +0.5% for the next quarter, it’s going to be pretty anaemic. We’ve still got those headwinds mounting overseas ... and obviously households still haven’t felt the full impact of the lift in mortgage rates we’ve seen over the past 18 months or so,” he said.

“That’s the big question,” Jones said. “Not so much the intricacies of this particular number but whether the lift can be sustained. Our view is that it won’t and our view is that the economy will re-enter a recession in third or fourth quarter.”

Kiwibank’s economists said they would be looking for revisions to earlier data. “Last quarter’s 0.1% decline in output may prove to just be a rounding error. It won’t take a lot for it to be revised higher, which would technically erase the 'technical recession’.”