'Won't be going to the beach much this summer': Petrol price knocking on records

91 has tipped over $3 a litre in most parts of the country.

Shanelle Kennedy says the rising cost of petrol is changing the way she uses her car, and what her family does.

“We run two cars and are tempted to cut down to one as 10% of my husband’s wages are spent on just his fuel alone,” she said. “I’ve definitely been avoiding taking unnecessary tips and we don’t even live out of town.”

She said it now cost her more than $100 to fill up.

“I usually visit my in-laws weekly but we have had to go fortnightly because it’s $20-plus in gas just for the hour round-trip. We probably won’t go to the beach much this summer as it won’t be a ‘free’ outing, paying for all the petrol.”

She said it affected the rest of her budget because the only way to find the money was to cut down what she put aside for food.

Data shows that the average petrol price has risen from just under $2 a litre for 91 in 2015 to more than $3 in most parts of the country.

On Monday at BP Connect Newmarket, it was $3.13 litre and at Z on Quay St it hit $3.16. Z Beach Road was at $3.20, according to the Gaspy price monitoring app. Premium petrol was $3.52 a litre at Mobil on Karangahape Rd.

The previous 91 price peak was about $3.12 a litre, not including the Auckland regional fuel tax of 10c per litre, and commentators expect that record to be broken soon. Gaspy data showed that at midnight on Monday, the average national price was $3.01.

The national average for 95 was $3.19 and 98 $3.32.

Stuff Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods announces new rules for petrol prices, storage and biofuels. Video first published November 9, 2022.

Barbara, who did not want to give her surname, said it was affecting her business.

She said, in the 2022 financial year the fuel bill for the company was $24,000 but by the 2023 year, it had hit $47,000.

“We do have a slight increase in how much we travelled in the last financial year but this points out the significant increase. For my car I fill up once a month. This used to be $80 for a fill now it’s at least $120... I couldn’t get over the fuel increase when I did our accounts this year.”

She said it made her think about how much she used her car and one day a week tried not to use it at all. “But that’s more for the environment.”

She said a lot of business travel could not be avoided but staff now used a bigger truck and trailer so they could do one load rather than two.

Terry Collins, AA principal policy adviser for motoring affairs, said the cost of a barrel of brent crude oil had increased $10 in the last two weeks, which should flow through to a 10c increase at the pump.

He said it was likely the price of premium petrol would top $3.50 a litre.

The oil price had increased more than $20 a barrel since the fuel excise tax was put back on and he expected it could hit $100.

It was hard to predict at what point petrol prices would stop rising, he said.

“I expect every week there to be a slow increase for at least the next month or maybe longer.”

There would be an effect from the Northern Hemisphere winter and how much demand there was for fuel for heating, he said.

Gaspy spokesperson Mike Newton said the New Zealand dollar was not helping.

“The things that seem to be pushing the prices are the NZ dollar and the cutback in supply by Opec. The kind of things that are out of our control. Who knows when those things are going to turn around? We’re approaching the point where the fuel excise was first removed back in March last year.

“It’s not good but it’s not like it’s plateauing either. It’s steadily climbing a couple of cents every other day. “

He said there was wide variety between cities. “We’re based in Tauranga and we see a pretty massive difference – out Papamoa way where there’s an NPD the price is significantly lower than the suburbs of Tauranga itself. Mt Maunganui is in between. You can save 20c quite easily around here if not more.”

Newton said prices had risen 35 to 40c since mid-July, not including the 29c that was added by tax returning.

“Since the end of July there has been a 50c or 60c increase, that’s pretty significant – $30 for a 50-litre tank.”