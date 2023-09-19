Covid pay rises: Who had the biggest benefit?

Some people started to be paid significantly more through the Covid period.

Wages rose across the board in recent years, but workers in some sectors did better than those in others out of the pandemic and border closures, data shows.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub compared average pay rises in the three years to June 2019 to the gain recorded in the year to June 2022 to show which sectors had the biggest change in pay rises.

He found that retail commission-based buying and/or selling was top of the table, with an increase in pay of 15% in the year to June last year, compared to a decline of 1% on average in the three years to June 2019.

Next was travel agency services, with an increase of 16% compared to 2% in the earlier years, and life insurance up 15% compared to 3% a year previously

Mining services and other exploration was up 9% compared to a 2% decline previously and employment services was up 14% compared to 5% in the pre-Covid period.

Professional scientific and technical services were up 12% compared to a 2% increase beforehand.

The data includes self-employed and contractor workers.

Eaqub said the increase could have been caused by an unexpected surge in demand for some industries during the “Covid years”. Closed borders meant there was no easy way to bring people in to cover the shortages.

“There was probably a bit of additional pricing power in various industries, because there were shortages of product and labour, allowing prices to increase which were shared by materials providers, workers and business."

At the other end of the scale, fishing workers reported a 0% increase in the year to June last year compared to 1% gains previously and parks and gardens workers recorded a 3% increase versus 4% previously.

ANZ economist Henry Russell said the data could also reflect composition changes in parts of the workforce, such as in areas where lower-skilled, lower-paid people could not be found and were replaced with a smaller number of higher-paid people.

Pay movements for poultry farming, up 11% in the year to last June, might have reflected structural changes due to regulations to move away from caged eggs, rather than any change in workforce demand.

There were potentially other sectors affected in the same way, he said. “Where labour demand has strengthened, not because demand in the economy is so strong but because the industries themselves have gone through some sort of transition."

There could be division between public and private sector workers, too, because the public sector had a Covid pay freeze.

But he said pay rises were driven by the combination of the economy running hot and the impact of the closed border. Some would have happened as employers tried to hold on to staff.

It was moderating now that migration had picked up significantly, he said, and the number of advertisements received per job ad was at record levels.

“The unemployment rate is still very low relative to where it needs to be for the labour market to no longer be inflationary, it's low despite a massive surge in supply from migration. People are still hiring but it's not necessarily a story of strong demand in the economy, just probably symptomatic of a hangover from where we were last year and the intense shortages. The strength in demand is probably going to peter out soon."