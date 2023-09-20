Pain at the pump: 'I can never afford to fill it'

The rising cost of petrol is adding to the pain kiwis are already feeling with the cost of living crisis

Motorists across the country say they are feeling the pressure of rising petrol prices.

Prices for 91 have topped $3 a litre in most parts of New Zealand.

At midnight on Monday, the national average price for 91 was $3.01, 95 was $3.19 and 98 $3.32.

The previous peak was about $3.12. In Auckland, the regional fuel tax is applied on top of that.

Filling up at Caltex on Western Hills Drive in Whangārei on Tuesday, Brent Poppen said he was struggling with the cost of fuel for his V8.

“I can never fill it. I’m a pensioner. I only put in $30 or $40 – I’m very limited in where I can go.”

He said it seemed that someone along the supply chain was making “a huge profit”.

Paul, a lawnmowing contractor who did not want to give his surname, said the price of everything had gone up, and it affected how he used his vehicle. “I try to make every trip count.”

He said, in his line of work, fuel was a necessity but he would try to get as much done in a single trip as possible.

Stuff Brendon McDonald has noticed the increase in fuel prices.

In Waikato, Tim, who also did not want to be fully identified, said his family was now travelling 25% as much as they used to.

“We turn down opportunities because of things like fuel in the overall budget.”

He said he had started fasting, which helped him save money on groceries and free up money. “It's a win-win situation. I was unhealthy weight and groceries needed to be within budget. I was aware of fasting in the past but never been able to do it myself.”

In Auckland, motorist Brendon McDonald said he had noticed the increase in fuel prices, too.

“For family, the last thing you can do without a lot of money is to chuck kids in a car and go to a beach or a park. [There is] another rise in the price of petrol, so it is even harder to do now as well.”

McDonald said his wife tried using public transport but it turned out to be a nightmare.

“[It is] not on time, not consistent. I think she is paying $12 a day for parking as opposed to using public transport.”

Another Aucklander, Ryan McHugh, said it was an extra cost.

Stuff Brent Poppen says his V8, centre, is expensive to fill.

“I will be alright [with rising petrol price] but there are a lot of people will not be able to drive around and there is no other way if you want to enjoy a ride, and you want to go to remote places, remote beaches and forests. There are no charging stations, no public transport.”

Grafton resident Yvonne Masters said she preferred using buses most of the time.

“I use a car for shopping only, but buses are a great way to save money I would otherwise spend on petrol.”