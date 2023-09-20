Are you missing out on money in your KiwiSaver?

Are you leaving money on the table in KiwiSaver?

About three-quarters of a million New Zealanders missed out on $1 billion that could have gone into their retirement savings in the year to March, new data from the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) indicates.

The FMA has released its latest KiwiSaver report, which shows total funds invested in the scheme grew $4 billion in the year to March, to $94b, despite choppy investment markets causing $1.9b in losses.

The total invested in the scheme is now six times what it was in 2013.

It was only the fourth time in the scheme’s 16-year history that total investment returns went backwards over the year.

Members, employers and the member tax credit added $10.5b. Members contributed $6.5b themselves, down 15% on the year before.

But the data showed that there were 1.134 million members who were counted as “not contributing” - they had not contributed in the last two months of the year or did not meet their agreed contribution frequency.

Of those people, 216,000 were children and 166,000 over 65, which left about 750,000 working-age New Zealanders not saving into the scheme.

David Boyle, head of sales at Mint Asset Management, who was previously head of KiwiSaver distribution at ING, said that meant that they had missed out on $1.17b they could have banked if they had contributed the minimum $1043 to get the full member tax credit of $521 from the government.

He said that number of non-contributing members had been consistent in the past five years.

“That’s $5.5b of money that hasn’t gone into long-term savings. We have to find out why. Many will be business owners, but there will still be a large number of contract workers missing out.”

The number of people on savings suspensions was also up almost 20% in the year, to 121,019.

Boyle said that was probably a reflection of the economy and would be a trend that would continue until interest rates settled down.

“People who have got mortgages are clearly being impacted, saying they can’t do it. They’re missing out on effectively a 3% pay rise because they’re going on contribution holidays – missing not just their own contributions but employer contributions. And if you are on a suspension there’s a high chance you’re not contributing enough to get the tax credit.”

FMA director of markets, investors and reporting John Horner said people who were not contributing were missing out. He said their number had remained stubbornly high.

“Overall it does reflect that it’s not a compulsory super scheme. It’s something you can be a member of and choose not to contribute to.”

He said he was keen for providers to work with members to get contributions back up as the economy improves.

“They’re missing out on the employer contribution if they are employed, the government contribution, they’re missing out on the returns that would generate over decades. A lot is given up when you stop contributions,”

Money in growth funds passed $40b this year, twice the amount of 2020.

The industry has been encouraging members to switch to growth funds when appropriate because they generally deliver better investment outcomes over the long term.

An 18-year-old who was earning a median income and contributing 10% throughout their working lives could amass nearly $1 million in today’s money at retirement, if they were in a growth fund, KiwiSaver calculators suggest.

“Contrasting this year’s report to previous years, indicates how investor behaviour has changed over time, together with the profile of the funds being selected,” Horner said.

“The FMA has said for some time that younger investors should consider funds with more growth assets, as these are more suited to a longer investment horizon. As investors become more comfortable with the long-term nature of KiwiSaver, there has been a major shift towards more growth-oriented funds over the last ten years.”

Horner said the change represented more member engagement and good financial advice being provided around KiwiSaver. People’s understanding had improved, he said, so the market turbulence of the past year should have less effect on them than it might have in the past.

The average KiwiSaver balance has now reached $28,778.

Members paid $664.1 million in fees in the year, down 8.1% year-on-year.

They withdrew a combined $4.2b, up 11.7% on the year before. The bulk of the withdrawals was made by people aged 65 and over, which the FMA said could be due to banks offering higher interest rates on term deposits.

“It is important to note that over-65s are not required to withdraw their full balance and some providers now enable regular drawdowns to supplement retirement incomes.”

Withdrawals for first-home purchases dropped 35.6% to $925.6m and significant hardship withdrawals increased 36.7% to $144.9m.

“It’s important for people to have access to hardship withdrawals when life goes badly off plan, but it’s a last resort. And once the acute issue has passed people need to continue saving for retirement,” FMA chief economist Stuart Johnson said.

