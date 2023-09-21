Consumer NZ calls on banks to act faster to battle scams

Consumer NZ wants banks to fast-track name and account number matching to reduce the number of people being scammed through bank transactions.

The NZ Banking Association said last week that the industry was focusing on a number of initiatives to fight fraud and scams, including real-time information sharing between organisations affected by scams, and a confirmation of payee account name checking service.

A spokesperson said how quickly account number and name matching would happen would depend on work with Payments NZ on the technical details.

“We will also need to address any privacy issues about revealing account names to third parties.”

But Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said urgent action was needed and he was concerned there was no clear timeframe.

He said it would have an immediate impact on scams and would also help people who made accidental payments to the wrong account.

“Basically, if the name you’re paying doesn’t match the name on the payee’s bank account, the bank can raise an alert or stop that payment being processed. It’s that simple.”

He said it had led to an 81% decline in fraudulent domestic bank transfers when it was introduced in the Netherlands. In the UK, there was a 35% decrease in scam volume in the first year.

“Earlier this year some banks in Australia introduced confirmation of payee (CoP). Despite New Zealand’s major banks being Australian owned, New Zealand customers are missing out on these protections,” Duffy said.

“We know that CoP functionality won’t prevent all types of scams and that scammers will always look for ways to get round preventative measures, but that doesn’t mean banks and other businesses shouldn’t be doing everything they can to prevent harm to their customers.

“We think until banks have introduced this technology, they should reimburse anyone who loses money if that loss could have been prevented by name and account number matching.”