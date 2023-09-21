Man's insurance claim for pregnancy care declined

Only the person who is pregnant can claim for care, IFSO says.

A man who tried to claim pregnancy care on his health insurance policy has had his complaint about the insurer turned down by the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman (IFSO).

His was one of 4120 complaint inquiries the scheme dealt with in its most recent financial year, a 45% increase on the year before and the highest number of complaint inquiries ever received. Of those, 327 turned into complaints that were investigated.

The man and his wife had arranged private obstetrics care for her pregnancy, which cost about $6000.

The woman made a claim on her health insurance and was paid $750, the total amount that was claimable under the obstetrics benefit on their joint insurance policy.

Her husband then made a separate claim providing a receipt for her care.

The insurer declined it because he was not the person being treated.

He complained to IFSO that it was archaic to view obstetrics care as limited to the person having the baby.

He said the care included advice, reassurance, expertise and suggestions that both parents received.

IFSO agreed but said while he was assisting his wife, unless he could show he had received his own, separate care, he was not eligible to claim. It said the claim had been correctly declined.

Bank, insurer, lender, broker or adviser done you wrong? Complain to one of the four official financial services complaints services. First published in 2019.

Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman Karen Stevens said people should understand what their insurance policies covered and any exclusions.

She said it was not surprising there had been a big increase in the number of complaints, given the weather events at the start of the year.

She said when Auckland suffered flooding, followed by Cyclone Gabrielle, complaints inquiries increased 45% and complaints 15%, “almost overnight”.

Just under 60% of the complaints dealt with by the scheme in the year were about general insurance, 27% were about health, life and disability insurance, 8% related to loans or credit contracts and 3% were about financial advisers.

In another case, a man was upset he was paid out less than he expected on his flood-damaged car.

He had arranged cover for $19,000 a year earlier, but when he claimed he was only offered $14,000 once his $400 excess had been deducted.

His insured value had dropped 24% when the policy renewed.

He said this had not been properly communicated with him.

IFSO said a 24% reduction in agreed value in one year was unusual. Vehicles would depreciate, but not usually at such a rapid rate.

The insurer had not included any warning in its cover letter or email alerting him to the change and the agreed value in his policy documents was not highlighted in any way,

After the IFSO case manager talked to the insurer, it paid him $17,500.

Stevens said the big issues for consumers in the year were delays and customer service issues.

“Consumers most frequently reached out to us due to delays and problems with customer service - not only about the weather event claims, but also business as usual insurance claims. Added to that, we have been contacted by many customers of Latitude Financial Services, following a debilitating cyber-attack on their business,” she said.