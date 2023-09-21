Five things you need to know about GDP update

GDP is the last piece of New Zealand's economic puzzle every quarter.

New Zealand’s economy grew by 0.9% in the three months to June, Stats NZ says.

But what does that increase in gross domestic product (GDP) really mean?

Here’s what you need to know.

There was more growth than expected

GDP measures what's going on in the economy. Very broadly, when we’re buying less stuff and exporting less when times are tough, GDP contracts. When we’re splashing out a bit more, it grows.

In the June quarter, the economy picked up 0.9%. That’s more than the 0.5% the market had expected, and the 0.6% many bank economists were picking.

Analysts from investment banking firm Jarden said it was also stronger than the Reserve Bank had predicted.

“The main drivers of the big activity lift were a substantial increase in exports and a decent rise in central and local government spending. Export increases were led by increases in services exports (tourism) and exports of dairy and forestry.”

Household consumption was muted but was more resilient than expected, they said.

”The main reason for the resiliency was relatively robust spending on durable goods, which had been expected to be relatively soft as households switch their spending from goods to services post-pandemic.”

At an industry level, business services, public administration, safety and defence, real estate services, and electricity generation were the main contributors to an increase activity in the June quarter.

It might not last

Things are choppy at the moment, and economists warned that the increase might not be sustained.

ASB said growth was likely to be slow for 12 to 18 months, because of high interest rates, China’s economy slowing down, and net migration potentially slowing.

Kiwibank economists said they expected the economy to slip into a shallow and short recession later this year.

It might be bad news for borrowers

The Reserve Bank is banking on the economy cooling to bring down inflation, so more growth is not necessarily good news.

ASB’s economists said the central bank had made it clear there was a high hurdle to increasing the official cash rate (OCR) again and this latest data was probably not sufficient – although the market was now pricing in another 25 basis point increase in February.

It said there was more economic activity than the Reserve Bank had anticipated, and it would probably be keeping a close eye on other indicators. They said higher oil prices would not be helping the inflation battle, either.

“An additional hike is a clear risk and will depend on the shape of upcoming data, but we aren’t changing our call at this stage. At the very least, the continued resilience in activity highlights the risk that OCR settings will need to remain tight for a prolonged period to get inflation back into target.”

We might not have had a recession, after all

We usually refer to a recession as two quarters of falling GDP. But Stats NZ has revised its data for March from a fall of -0.1% to a fall of 0.01%.

So, depending on how you round it, maybe there wasn’t a recession.

Kiwibank economists said that was pretty academic, though. “The last nine months have been weak, regardless of the upward revisions. And it’s all about the outlook, not data from three months ago.”

ASB economists said they had “long emphasised” that obsessing over the technical terms was a mistake.

“But for what it’s worth, the revisions mean NZ no longer experienced a technical recession from late last year.”

Migration is boosting the economy

A big part of the reason that activity is growing is that there are more people in the country.

Kiwibank said 140,000 migrants setting up homes were probably part of the rise in spending on durables.

On a per-person basis, GDP was up 0.2%.

”After its falls over the previous couple of quarters, GDP per capita still hasn’t returned to its previous peak in September 2022, remaining circa 1.4% below that level. That’s largely why many households will feel like they’ve only been treading water over the past 12 months, even as the economy has continued to expand modestly," ASB said.