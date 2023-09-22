Economy in 2024: 'Next six months will be painful for households'

The path back to low inflation - Reserve Bank of New Zealand chief economist Paul Conway. (First published March 23, 2023)

For many New Zealanders, 2023 has been a bit of a struggle. Mortgage rates have returned to levels not seen for more than a decade, food increased in price at a near-record rate and petrol prices hit new highs.

But what might 2024 hold?

Stuff asked economists whether we can expect some relief, or more of the same.

Food prices

In many months of this year, Stats NZ data showed food prices were up more than 12% on the year before, a rate of increase last recorded more than 30 years ago. That increase started to slow in recent months and economists expected some further relief into next year.

“There are signs that food price inflation has peaked,” said Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan. “Not that prices are necessarily falling but certainly the rate of increase does seem to be moderating.”

That means, while it might not get any cheaper to fill up your trolley at the supermarket, it should stop getting so expensive, so quickly.

But Kiernan pointed out that there was a risk that higher fuel costs could mean food price inflation eased less quickly than it might otherwise because of the increased transport cost for suppliers.

Unsplash Don't expect prices to fall, but they might not rise so fast.

Petrol prices

Speaking of which, when are we getting some relief at the petrol pump?

Kiernan said much of the recent increase in fuel prices was driven by factors such as tensions in Russia and Opec production cutbacks.

“Globally, the expectation is that interest rates are close to peaking and so the dampening effect they have on demand and weaker economic growth is potentially moderating a bit as well.”

He said if people were shaking off higher interest rates, that might mean more activity and more demand, which could also push up prices.

Kiernan said oil prices were often driven by external decisions rather than genuine market forces, which made them hard to predict.

AA spokesperson Terry Collins has predicted that brent crude oil could hit US$100 a barrel by the end of the year.

Mike Newton, of fuel price app Gaspy said he hoped the rate of increase would slow by the end of the year. “The rate it’s been going up, we’ve seen about a 40c rise in two-and-a-half months – if we got another two-and-a-half months of similar rises we’ll be pushing $3.40 or $3.50 [a litre]. Nobody really wants to see that.”

Westpac chief economist Kelly Eckhold said there were risks around the exchange rate. If the Chinese economic outlook did not improve it could damage New Zealand’s terms of trade, which could cut the strength of the dollar by 10%, pushing fuel prices up further.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The rising cost of petrol is adding to the pain kiwis are already feeling with the cost of living crisis

General inflation

Fuel prices are likely to be one of the sticky things making it harder for inflation overall to ease.

That matters, because it’s only when inflation is softening sufficiently that the Reserve Bank will feel comfortable to stop applying interest rate pressure.

Kiernan said the general consensus was that inflation would get to something like 3% in 2024 but there was a risk it could hover around 4% or 4.5% if that fuel pressure did not ease.

Kerr said he expected inflation at 4% by the end of the year, and then hitting 3% “quite quickly”. “The move from 3% to 2% might be a bit tricky.”

House prices

Whether you think house prices turning around is a good thing or not will probably depend on your own situation.

House prices seemed to hit their bottom around the middle of next year and most economists are predicting increases next year. Some expect more of a lift than others – Westpac expects an increase of 8% next year and Tony Alexander 10% while others expect much more muted growth.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff House prices have turned a corner.

“We’ve seen definite signs in the last three months or so that the housing market has bottomed out,” Kiernan said. “But given where interest rates are, there’s not a lot of scope for house prices to rise because of affordability constraints that borrowers will be facing.”

He said demand pressure was coming from migrants and that would work through the system in the next 12 months.

Kerr agreed that May looked to have been the bottom of the market. He expected prices to rise 5% next year. “A reasonable recovery from the decline we’ve had, so that’ll be supporting household confidence.”

He said the country needed about 40,000 more homes to cope with the recent influx of migrants.

Wages

Wage rises are likely to be slower in 2024.

“A big part of that is migrants coming back and filling vacancies,” Kerr said.

“We’ve had a number of discussions with business customers. They’ve gone from screaming out for workers to saying they’ve got jobs filled. They’re actually looking at reducing their headcount, we’ve gone a full 180 on this.”

Mortgage rates

Good news and bad news for home loan borrowers. Some people will still roll off low fixed rates next year, which will be painful. But there is an expectation that rates will start to ease next year.

Eckhold said a lot of the rise that had already happened was yet to be felt in household budgets.

“We are maybe half or two-thirds of the way through the increase in the effective mortgage rate. That is not peaking on our forecast until the middle of 2024, so that’s going to weigh on household budgets.”

Kiernan said there was a risk that the Reserve Bank might need to keep rates higher for longer if inflation was sticky but there was an expectation that there would be some gradual reduction in rates from early in the year.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Reserve Bank won't start easing rates until inflation is under control.

Kerr expected the official cash rate to start falling mid-next year.

“We think there will be enough time between now and May for them to see what we’re seeing today and start easing. That will be some relief for households next year, we hope.”

At ANZ, senior economist Miles Workman said there was a risk that rates stayed higher for longer than expected.

“In big picture terms, economic activity and the situation for households is going to remain sub-par for as long as the Reserve Bank deems appropriate to get inflation down. If the economy develops green shoots prematurely, the Reserve Bank is likely to reach for the weedkiller. After too much fiscal and monetary stimulus in the wake of the pandemic, this is the cost of the adjustment towards more sustainable macroeconomic conditions.”

Overall?

Kiernan said it would probably feel like a harder year overall for households.

Higher mortgage rates and a potentially higher unemployment rate would put pressure on.

“Depending on the result of the election there could be less government support for the economy to some degree or the other. Take all that together and the rate of squeeze on household budgets might not be as sharp as it has been this year but more prolonged and the longer it persists, those stresses take their toll over time.”

Kerr said the next six months would be tougher for people. About half the Kiwibank home loan customers would roll off their interest rates on to higher levels, he said.

“That’s where the rubber hits the road. It will hit a lot of households in the next six months and it’s going to hurt. But I’m hoping that by this time next year the cash rate will be 50 or 100 basis points lower than it is today and we would have seen inflation ease to 3%, wages will have been running above inflation for a while which is the reverse of the cost of living crisis. I’m hoping this time next year we are in a better position than we are today but the next six months will be painful for households.”

Eckhold said households with debt were the casualties of the current economic environment.

“Households would be a lot better off if inflation could be lower. It would reduce pressure coming through from interest rates and improve the cost of living situation.”