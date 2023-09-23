First-home buyers hit record: 'It was easier than we thought'

Chelsea Hambling says it was much easier than she expected to get into a first home.

Chelsea Hambling says she went into a mortgage broker’s office expecting to be given a plan to buy a house in a couple of years’ time.

Instead, she was told there was no reason to wait and she and her partner are currently unpacking boxes in their new home.

“Living in Auckland and hearing horror stories over the last couple of years of people saying ‘borrowing is so hard, they’re going through accounts, looking at Netflix and everything’, it almost made it sound impossible.

“Then one of my workmates was buying a house and she said ‘you should go to a mortgage broker’. In my head, you had to pay for a mortgage broker... I think a lot of people don't know that they get paid by the bank and you don’t usually have to pay for an appointment.”

Hambling and her partner went to Mike Whittaker Mortgages for advice.

“We were sitting there saying ‘we know we can’t buy now but we want to get a plan together so in a couple of years we could, what do you think’. He said ‘why do you have to wait a couple of years, you can buy a house now’. I was quite surprised by that.

“It was quite a shock to go in there thinking this will be a few years away. We didn’t have a 20% deposit but he said if your income is high enough you can use 10%, I didn't know that was an option.”

Hambling said they settled on their Kohimarama house a couple of weeks ago and moved in last week.

“The place looks like an absolute bombsite.”

Data shows that the share of house purchases going to first-home buyers is at a record 26.4%, despite interest rates being at a peak not seen for more than a decade.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said that was probably because of reduced competition from other buyer groups, relatively lower house prices, people using KiwiSaver for a deposit and turning to First Home Grants and Loans.

Banks being able to lend a bit more to borrowers with less than 20% had also helped.

Mortgage broker Susan Templeton said first-home buyers were feeling confidence about the market because they had watched prices drop for two years.

“Many expats are planning a return to New Zealand this year. They’re also smart and and follow the CoreLogic quarterly housing index and noted economists’ predictions. They are acutely aware that a National-led Government‘s promise to end the foreign buyer ban would create more competition for development land, labour and building materials, causing house prices to go up again. They are feeling a real urgency to get in now.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff First-home buyers are a big part of the housing market at the moent.

At ANZ, senior economist Miles Workman said the biggest issues for first-home buyers were saving a deposit and having the income to service a loan.

“It’s likely that the surge in house prices over 2020/21 meant some would-be first-home buyers struggled to maintain a 20% deposit, and therefore may have struggled to buy a house even though their incomes continued to grow through this period.

"As house prices fell from late 2021 through to early 2023, the deposit constraint would have eased, while the servicing constraint would have lifted with rising interest rates. So moving from a period of sharply rising prices and low mortgage rates to a period of falling house prices and higher mortgage rates suggests there has likely been some switching between these two constraints on first-home buyers, but with the net impact resulting in a relatively stable share.”

Hambling said she had done a lot of research and realised that she wanted to buy a new house rather than an older one. The property they bought was built eight months ago and had been held as an investment.

“We were walking down the road the other day and I was saying ‘that’s a bad house, that’s a bad house, I wouldn’t buy that’. He said ‘you’ve become so boring since we started this house process’. In a way we’re kind of lucky we’re buying now after the floods happened at the beginning of the year, they highlighted the fact that we actually need to be really selective looking at things like flood plains.

“By the end of it, the place we bought now, I'm so happy with it. I have zero concerns. It was the perfect place.”

She said other buyers should book in with a mortgage adviser even if just to get a sense of what they needed to do to be able to buy.

“And do your due diligence. It is stressful, you have to do so much homework but you need to, New Zealand houses are not built well.”