Tax expert: Is child support system really working?

Almost half of what New Zealanders owe in child support is penalties, prompting one tax expert to question whether the system is working as it should.

At the end of August there was $1.079.8b in child support owing, down from $1.172b at the end of August last year. Of the amount owing, $488m is penalties.

The average child support amount being paid was $315.29 a month, not including payments to arrears.

This reflects child support that is collected and distributed by the tax department, not arrangements that have been agreed privately.

In the 2021 tax year, Inland Revenue wrote off nearly $1b in debt, which it said included removing penalties to encourage liable parents to “re-engage with their obligations”.

That took debt from $2.151b in 2020 to $1.366b. It then wrote off another $181m between 2021 and 2022.

In 2021, penalty rates were adjusted, removing incremental penalties. People who do not meet their obligations are charged an initial penalty of 2% and then another 8% 28 days after it is due.

Michael Fletcher, a senior research fellow at Victoria University, said debt built up because of the way penalties and interest were applied.

”That doesn't make sense to me. Unpaid tax is not the same situation as unpaid child support.”

He said the IR child support system was primarily used by lower and middle-income people, or those whose relationship with their former partner was so toxic that they could not come to an agreement.

“The payer often does not have a lot of money, either, so whacking them with huge penalties is unproductive. Even though you do need something to ensure they are paying.”

Compulsory direct wage deduction could be a good start for those in employment, he said, but would not work for self-employed people.

Tax expert Terry Baucher said he had “long thought that the penalty system is outrageous”.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Sole parent advocate Leanne Inder says unpaid child support is driving single women further into poverty.

Baucher said Inland Revenue was only an intermediary in the transaction. Penalties had at times been accrued at a rate that was higher than would apply for overdue tax, he said.

“Penalties for child support mount so quickly because they are more frequent."

He said the fact that so much money was owed showed the system was not working well for anyone.

”It’s very hard to keep the emotion out of it, relationships break down and there can be considerable bitterness on all sides and you can’t really legislate for that.

“Whether Inland Revenue’s systems for collecting it and ensuring it’s paid are sufficiently robust are another matter. You’ve got to ask whether IR has been as on top of this as it could be. The numbers [of debt owed] are quite staggering.

“Inland Revenue will say the numbers are down – in 2018 the total debt value was $2.2b and penalties were $1.6b. But whatever is happening is not working as it should do.”

Inland Revenue did not want to comment.

As of July, people on a benefit will receive the child support paid by their former partners, instead of it being automatically used to cover the cost of the benefit. This new income is then used in the assessment of what benefit they qualify for.

Earnings retained in a company are counted as income for Working for Families but not for child support. Baucher said that could be because IR had an obligation to stop people manipulating the sytem to claim credits for Working for Families but was acting as a collection and dispersal agency for child support.