'Not clear' why beneficiary numbers stubbornly higher than pre-Covid

Businesses have struggled to find staff in recent years, though that situation seems to be changing now.

Beneficiary numbers may be about as low as they are going to go, economists say.

Data from the Ministry of Social Development shows that even while the country went through a significant labour shortage in recent years, the number of people on a main benefit was never lower than about 160,000.

Unemployment hit a record low of 3.2% at the start of last year and is now at 3.6%.

Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics, said the number of people on Jobseeker Support was 144,663 in March 2020. That got as high as 213,852 in January 2021 as people lost jobs in industries that were affected by the pandemic.

“The lowest that Jobseeker Support numbers have got since then was 166,206 in December 2022 – December is typically a lower time of year due to increased retail employment in the lead-up to Christmas.

“The number held low until about April this year, but has trended upwards since then, from 167,832 to 179,475 in the latest figures. That trend is in line with a slight rise in the unemployment rate and the commensurate improvement in the labour supply caused by the border reopening and inflows of foreign workers.”

ECON TALKS An immediate jump in Jobseeker numbers in Lockdown 2.0.

Of those, 103,422 were classed as “work ready”.

He said Jobseeker Support numbers were 4% of the working age population last quarter, down from 4.5% in March 2022 and well up on 3.6% in March 2020.

“No-one seems to be entirely sure why the Jobseeker Support numbers didn’t fall back to or below pre-Covid levels given the very low unemployment rate and extremely tight labour market. I’ve seen inadequate explanations about the Household Labour Force Survey sample not being a fair representation of the population, or changes in government policy around benefit sanctions, but neither of these seemed satisfactory to me for various reasons.

“The other two largest categories within the main benefit total are supported living payment and sole parent support. Neither of these are going to be particularly affected by economic conditions.”

SUPPLIED Structural unemployment can be difficult to bring down when it increases.

ANZ economist Henry Russell said benefit data did not correlate well with the unemployment rate.

“There’s definitely a structural element to benefit numbers – MSD don’t provide a breakdown of the duration on the benefit for JobSeeker work ready over history...That would be useful to know.

“People on JobSeeker more than a year would generally point to structural unemployment – the longer you are unemployed the more likely you are to lose your skillset/become disconnected from the labour market.”

Data shows structural unemployment is a small part of the unemployment statistics. About 1% of people have been unemployed for up to four weeks, less than 0.5% for more than a year and about 2% for five to 52 weeks.

Russell said the shortest-term unemployment was usually people between jobs.

“The structural component has narrowed marginally over the pandemic – less so than you might expect given the tightness we saw in the labour market last year. We’d expect it to widen as the economy goes through a downturn – like we saw following the reforms in the late 80s, early 90s and to a lesser extent post-GFC... it takes a long time to correct once it starts widening.”