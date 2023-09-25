Interest rates move again: Westpac, Kiwibank announce shifts

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

Interest rates are rising again – but this time it may be more about banks positioning themselves in the market than any underlying shift, one economist says.

Westpac and Kiwibank both said on Monday that they were adjusting rates.

Kiwibank was moving its six-month home loan rate up by 10 basis points, its one-year special by 16bps to 7.15%, and its two-year special by 10bps to 6.99%.

It said this kept its one-year rate in the lead across the major banks.

Its term deposits move up 20bps on 120 and 150-day terms and 5bps on longer fixes out to one year.

Westpac is not shifting home loan rates but is increasing its nine-month term deposit by 15bps, to 6% and reducing its one-year term deposit by five basis points, to 5.9%.

“As many households grapple with cost of living pressures, now is a good time to ensure your money is working for you. In some cases, that could mean moving money from a savings or transactional account into a term deposit where it will earn greater interest, if you don’t think you’ll need to access that money in the short term,” general manager of product Sarah Hearn said.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub said swap rates had picked up, which might be influencing the moves.

His data showed that mortgage rates had been high compared to term deposits but the latest moves brought this back in line with where it was historically.

“The spread over swap rates is not as high. Banks are competing pretty hard,” he said.

He said it seemed that banks were doing what they could to keep mortgage rates down, sometimes at the expense of savers. “They’re trying to make the most of the deposit base they’ve got.”

Brad Olsen, chief economist at Infometrics, said the latest shifts seemed to be about market positioning.

Kiwibank’s one-year rate had been an outlier below 7%, he said. “I suspect this was more about them catching up and getting a bit closer to where the market was. They did have the market-leading rate and would have been under pressure because it was lower than the market.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Westpac has moved term deposit rates.

He said there seemed to be more of a lag in passing on interest rate increases to term deposits.

“Mortgage rates have moved pretty quickly in response to funding changes in the broader environment, the OCR or wholesale rates, but term deposits seem to have moved at a slower pace.”

He said banks were having to front up to questions about whether they were more worried about their margins or their market share.

People could still shop around and sometimes find more competitive rates in the market, he said. A one-year home loan rate could be anything from about 7.1% to 7.4%.

Olsen said Westpac’s term deposit move meant it was the most competitive for a nine-month term but behind the market on one-year. “I suspect that’s part of them trying to move the margins a bit earlier. It highlights it’s worth people thinking around where term deposits are at the moment and when they might need the money.”