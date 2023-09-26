'It's pretty easy to generate growth if Govt is doing all the spending': How bad is the economy, really?

There’s a cost-of-living crisis, but are we worse off than other countries?

Craig Renney, chief economist at the Council of Trade Unions, wants New Zealanders to reassess their view that the economy urgently needs fixing.

At the weekend, Renney posted a series of graphs on Twitter that he said showed “talk of somehow being off-track should be dismissed as very superficial analysis”.

He pointed to the last quarter’s 0.9% gross domestic product (GDP) growth as being “very impressive” in comparison to peers, with only Japan ahead. He said since Covid, New Zealand had significantly outperformed.

New Zealand’s unemployment rate was better than anywhere but Australia and the Netherlands, he said. Consumer prices up 18% since Covid were not much different to anywhere else.

Renney said government debt was very low by international standards.

Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infoimetrics, said he did not take major issue with most of what Renney had said but there were other aspects to consider.

“Craig’s framing doesn’t really pick up the sustainability or otherwise of growth,” Kiernan said.

“He’s hinted at aspects of it by including inflation and government debt, but a couple of other indicators that should really be included are the current account deficit – the blow-out to 8.8% of GDP last year points towards growth that can’t be sustained, because we’re spending more than we’re earning – and the change in the size of government.”

New Zealand’s government consumption growth was only behind Ireland, and ahead of Australia, the US, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Korea, Latvia, Norway, Poland, and the European Union.

“It’s pretty easy to generate economic growth, at least for a short period of time, if it’s the government doing all the spending,” Kiernan said.

“The fact that our government debt is still relatively low is definitely a positive, but it’s equally important how much our debt has risen over the same period. NZ’s increase from 6% to 23% of GDP is only smaller than Ghana, Fiji, Bolivia, Malta, the UK, South Africa, Algeria, and the Solomon Islands. We know how much of a basket case the UK has been, and the others are hardly stellar company.”

He said there were lots of positives about the way New Zealand had come through the pandemic and many of the economic outcomes of the past few years.

"But the Government and its supporters need to be careful that they don’t pat themselves on the back for keeping the economy going by spending other people’s money – either people in the present, or future generations in terms of running up debt. The fact that there’s very little headroom in the government accounts for any future spending initiatives speaks to the previous spending growth and unwillingness to return to normal spending levels now the pandemic is behind us.”

Eric Crampton, chief economist at the NZ Initiative, said net debt to GDP was low because it started even lower and New Zealand had had a substantial increase over the period.

“But even more importantly, we're still piling on debt despite the Covid spend largely having run its course and despite the Reserve Bank trying to push back against excess demand.”

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Finance Minister Grant Robertson faces questions about the economy after news it shrank 0.6% in the final three months of last year. (First published 16/03/23)

He said GDP growth should be adjusted for the increasing size of the population and the increase in government debt and monetary stimulus.

“Some of the growth - across all countries over the period, will have been deficit spending and monetary stimulus pushing output beyond normal levels.”

Dennis Wesselbaum, an associate professor at the University of Otago, said the last quarter’s GDP growth was driven by exports and government spending.

“If If inflation were at 2%, I would say that’s okay, but if inflation is 5.8%, then growth driven by debt-financed government spending is not a good idea.”

He said Greece recorded a lift of 1.3%, Iceland 2.2%, Slovenia 1.4%, Lithuania 2.9% and Costa Rica 1.3%.

He said on other measures, such as house prices to incomes, New Zealand was clearly performing poorly compared to the rest of the world.

“Comparing us to other countries can be interesting, of course, but the argument ‘we are doing as bad as others’ never really had much appeal with me.

“Why can’t we be the country that performs best?

”Is there anyone here who would say that our current state of the economy is ‘good’? US inflation is down to about 3%, whereas we are stuck at 5.8%. There are two reasons for this: [US] fiscal expenditure is stable, while New Zealand’s is increasing, and the US debt-to-GDP ratio is stable while New Zealand’s one is increasing. Labour is still debt-financing fiscal stimulus and expects inflation to fall. Second, interest rates were hiked more aggressively in the US but more conservative in NZ.

“Even if we had growth in the last couple of years, is it sustainable growth? I would argue, largely no. It is mainly government spending driven growth – and exports, sure - and a debt-fuelled one for good measure.”