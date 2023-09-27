Here's how moving interest rates might be affecting you

Interest rates have been a major topic of conversation for much of the past couple of years.

But while banks are moving rates up, down, and tweaking by a couple of basis points, and the Reserve Bank readies for another official cash rate (OCR) announcement next week, you might be wondering – what does this all mean for the average New Zealander?

Here are a few of the ways that interest rates can affect you.

Mortgages

This is the most obvious way that the crunch of rising interest rates is felt.

Reserve Bank data shows that special home loan interest rates have risen from a 2021 low of 2.5%, on average, to 6.8% in the most recent data. If you have a $500,000 home loan, that’s an extra $600 a fortnight.

This has meant the share of household income required for repayments has pushed up to 50%, significantly ahead of the long-term average of less than 40%.

But only about a third of all households have a mortgage, so that’s a relatively small proportion of the population feeling the pressure.

Savings

Rising interest rates also flow through to savers.

Reserve Bank data shows that the rate being offered on standard savings accounts, where funds can be withdrawn at any time without affecting the interest rate, rose from 0.19% in August 2021 to 3.09% this August.

Term deposit

The rates banks offer for term deposits have also increased.

This week, Westpac bumped up its nine-month rate to 6%. Again, Reserve Bank data shows the increase since 2021. In July 2021, the average new term deposit rate for an 18-month fix was 1.24%. Now it is 5.74%.

If you have money to put in the bank, either long or short term, you’re better off. But you’re still going backwards as long as your return is less than the rate of inflation.

Rent

How much higher interest rates feed through to higher rents is up for debate. Research has shown that rent is typically driven by wage inflation – that is, how much tenants’ pay is going up and allowing them to cover higher rents – and to a lesser extent, supply. If landlords’ costs go up, they can only pass those on if the market can handle it. But in times when there is a lot of competition for a limited supply of houses, as is probably the case at the moment with high immigration, it is easier for them to pass on these increases.

Rents are rising across the country – the flow measure, which captures new tenancies, was up 6.2% year-on-year in August.

Credit cards

Credit card interest rates move very little. In August 2021, the effective rate on interest-bearing credit card debt was 18.1%. In June this year it was 19%. There are a few reasons that people cite as to why this is. One is that most people don’t use a credit card with the intention of paying interest on it, even if it turns out that they eventually do, so the market isn’t particularly sensitive to credit card rates. Over time, new lower-interest credit cards have come into the market as another option.

Investments

Interest rates can have an impact on your investments, too. Generally, a high interest rate environment means lower share prices.

If you’ve got bonds in your investment portfolio (such as a conservative KiwiSaver fund), you might have noticed the impact of rising interest rates reducing the value of these. When interest rates are higher, the capital value of existing bonds drops because it’s harder to sell them to other investors who now have more options.

Inflation

Overall, the intention behind moving interest rates is to slow the economy and take the heat out of inflation. When interest rates are rising, eventually everyone should be affected by a downturn, as people with mortgages and businesses cut back on spending and others are encouraged to save through higher rates. Eventually, this should mean slower price increases, and rates coming down again.